ROAD projects worth P100.34 million in four provinces that improve farmers’ route to trading centers and access to tourism spots have recently been completed, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

In separate press releases, DPWH said the roadworks are in Negros Occidental, Southern Leyte, Nueva Ecija, and Aklan.

The P34-million project in Talisay City, Negros Occidental covered the reconstruction of a 1.17-kilometer (km) two-lane concrete road that supports the agri-tourism industry in the area.

It is a part of a 13.02-km road project amounting to P295 million.

“With the improvement of the whole stretch of the access road, both tourists and locals will have a smoother, faster, and safer transportation access going to various tourist destinations in Talisay City and Bacolod City such as the famous Campuestohan Highland Resort, Bantug Lake Ranch, and USLS Eco Park,” DPWH said.

In Maasin City, Southern Leyte, the completed project worth P15 million consists of a two-lane 1.58-km road that will benefit farmers and entrepreneurs in the area of Libhu.

Meanwhile, the widening works in Tablang-Gabaldon Road in Laur, Nueva Ecija was also completed this week, with the project costing P21.94 million.

In Makato, Aklan, paving of the six-kilometer West Road was completed at a cost of P29.4 million.

DPWH said paving of another 12.31-km road in the area is ongoing, with a projected cost of P79.5 million.

“With Makato considered as the main producer of copra in the province and Ibajay boasting various tourist attractions, the road improvements will benefit both Aklanons and visitors as it enhances the transport system along the national road,” the department said. — Justine Irish DP. Tabile