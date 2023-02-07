THE PHILIPPINES deported on Tuesday two of four high-profile Japanese fugitives allegedly involved in a robbery scheme in Tokyo, following the dismissal of their cases in Manila, according to a statement released by the Department of Justice.

“Today, we deport Imamura Kiyoto and Fujita Toshiya as they have been cleared of any legal impediment,” Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla said on Tuesday.

“They will be on Japan Airlines flight 746 which is set to depart at 9:40 a.m. to Narita, Japan. They will be escorted by Japanese Police who arrived from Japan last night,” he added.

The four suspects, who have been subjects of warrants of arrest and deportation requests since 2019, were identified by Japanese police as leaders of a criminal organization in their home country involved in robbery, fraud and theft.

One case for violence against women against Mr. Imamura was dismissed in a local court on Jan. 25. Cases of violence against women, swindling and light threats against Mr. Fujita were also dismissed before deportation.

The remaining two suspects, Tomonobu Saito and Yuki Watanabe, are also facing charges of violence against women. Their cases were heard before a Pasay court on Tuesday morning.

“They will have to wait for the resolution of their cases before they can be deported. We are hoping that it will be very soon,” Mr. Remulla said.

The Justice secretary said the deportation would “not only strengthen the ties between the Philippine and Japanese governments… (but also) show the sincerity and genuine effort to curb any illicit or illegal maneuvers meant to erode the credibility of our Justice system.” — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan