OPPOSITION lawmakers filed a resolution on Tuesday calling for a House probe on the abduction of two labor rights activists in Cebu last week, citing a potential “cover-up” in the ongoing investigation by law enforcement authorities

The three-member Makabayan Bloc filed House Resolution 695 condemning the incident and urging the Committee on Human Rights to hold a separate inquiry on the kidnapping and alleged torture of Alliance of Concerned Teachers Region VII Union Coordinator Dyan Gumanao and Alliance of Health Workers-Cebu Coordinator Armand Dayoha.

Deputy Minority Leader France L. Castro led the filing of the resolution, which was also signed by Assistant Minority Leader Arlene D. Brosas and Kabataan Party-list Raoul Danniel A. Manuel.

Ms. Gumanao and Mr. Dayoha were found in Carmen, Cebu on Jan. 16, five days after their kidnapping. “They were blindfolded, handcuffed, driven in circles, detained, and interrogated in separate rooms,” the lawmakers said in the resolution.

The lawmakers also called on the International Labor Organization High-Level Triparte Mission (ILO-HLM) “to investigate the worsening condition and treatment of trade unions in the Philippines.”

The ILO-HIM team will be in the Philippines next week to look into the Philippines’ labor practices.

“We also call on the House leadership and the chairperson of the House Committee on Human Rights to call for a hearing of this resolution,” Ms. Castro said.

“We fear that the case might be whitewashed by those in power, like what they did with the murder of Manny Asuncion by police operatives,” Ms. Castro said.

The Justice department recently cleared 17 policemen of murder charges on the death of labor leader Emmanuel “Manny’ Asuncion in 2021. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz