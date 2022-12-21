A SENATOR has filed a bill that seeks to establish a national traffic management center that will serve as a training facility for enforcers and motorists as well as evaluate land transport infrastructure.

Senate Bill 1059 or An Act Establishing the National Traffic Enforcement and Management Center aims to enhance the skills of traffic enforcers by providing them training in traffic management, including traffic engineering, road safety, accident investigation, driver training, post-accident management, and violations.

“A properly trained traffic enforcer coupled with the best practices in the enforcement of traffic laws will ensure a safer road for the public, particularly to motorists and pedestrians, and better traffic management system,” Senator Sherwin T. Gatchalian said in a statement on Wednesday.

The proposed law also seeks to undertake audits on existing infrastructure, road transportation projects, and traffic management schemes to identify risks and hazards.

The bill also mandates that the public be educated on road traffic laws, driver education and behavior, status of road environment and enforcement, and hazards that could lead to road accidents.

The traffic center, which will be under the Department of Transportation, will also be given authority to conduct research on the causes and consequences of road collisions and accidents.

The results of the center’s research studies will be used in recommending policies and adjustments in traffic management systems.

“It is important that we have a proper traffic management system in the country for the safety of motorists and passengers, as well as a smooth flow of traffic on the roads especially during the holiday season where there is a rush of people whenever there is a mall sale,” the senator said. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan