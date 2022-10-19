UNITED Nations (UN) Assistant Secretary-General Kanni Wignaraja is visiting the Philippines next week to promote women’s empowerment and support livelihood programs in Mindanao, according to a statement released by the UN Development Programme (UNDP) on Wednesday.

Her week-long mission, which is scheduled from Oct. 22 to 28, will include bilateral meetings with senior government officials, the private sector, civil societies, and youth representatives.

Ms. Wignaraja, who is also UNDP regional director, will lead the launch of Pintig: Women, Data, and the Pandemic, a documentary highlighting the work and commitment of women leaders in the Philippines.

She will also have field visits in Mindanao to hand over equipment to support sustainable livelihoods in local communities.

Discussions on resilience will also be held with leading thinkers, industry practitioners, and civil society organizations to explore how economic, social, and environmental policies and financing instruments can be used to support green recovery.

Ms. Wignaraja has worked with the UN for over 25 years, specializing in sustainable development and the Asia-Pacific region.

The UNDP has worked with the Philippine government since 1965, seeking to strengthen inclusive, green, and resilient growth, as well as accelerate the global pursuit of Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

It works to “strengthen the country’s capacities at the national and local levels to promote democratic governance, sustainable management of natural resources, climate change adaptation and disaster risk management, and resilience and peacebuilding.” — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan