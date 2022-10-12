A LAWMAKER on Wednesday slammed Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla for justifying red-tagging by government representatives, saying the practice is nothing but a baseless accusation intended to silence those who make legitimate demands from the administration.

“Saying that red-tagging is part of democracy by no less than the justice secretary is a dangerous sign for the Filipino people who have been continuously attacked by state forces for opposing anti-people policies,” ACT-Teachers Party-list Rep. France L. Castro said in a statement.

On Monday, Mr. Remulla, who was speaking during the 136th session of the United Nations Human Rights Committee, defended the government against accusations of labeling individuals and organizations as communists without basis.

He said that the administration should be able to criticize its detractors.

Ms. Castro said making such accusations are a waste of government funds, adding that “the billions of pesos under the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict and confidential and intelligence funds of government could have been used to provide better health, education, and transport services to the people.”

“We reiterate our demands for an end to red-tagging,” Ms. Castro said. — Matthew Carl L. Montecillo