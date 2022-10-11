SCIENTISTS and other stakeholders on Tuesday expressed support to a bill that seeks to create a Philippine DNA Database System, but raised concerns over data privacy.

A consolidated bill filed by Sta. Rosa Rep. Dan S. Fernandez and Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace S. Barbers proposes to establish a Philippine DNA Database System for the collection, storage and maintenance of genetic identification information to support criminal investigations.

“The bill has long been overdue,” University of the Philippines Natural Sciences Research DNA Analysis Laboratory head Maria Corazon A. De Ungria said at a meeting at the House of Representatives.

The concept of having a forensic DNA database among the police, the National Bureau of Investigation, and the National Sciences Research Institute began more than 26 years ago, she noted.

However, Ms. De Ungria stressed that a secure network is needed for the database system.

“Information about people will be interchanged across the internet which would be open to hacking and could be misused,” she said. “We need to have a balance between the risk and the benefit, that’s why we need a collaborative effort across the agencies.”

UP National Institute of Health Executive Director Eva Maria Cutiongco-dela Paz said there should be strong safeguards to avoid potential abuses in the deletion of samples and profiles in the database.

“Multiple databases increase the risk of data mishandling and possible access by unwanted parties,” she said. “We recommend a single forensic database where appropriate agencies can access and dispose of collected samples, as opposed to a provision of the bill.”

National Privacy Commission Policy Advisor Erlaine Vanessa D. Lumanog said the agency supports the bill but also had privacy concerns, particularly on which agency will control the personal information collected.

Meanwhile, Commission on Human Rights Development Management Officer Monalisa T. Tabernilla said privacy concerns like identity theft must be discussed in the technical working group.

The consolidated bill was on its initial consideration and will have to wait for inputs from the police and other government agencies by November. — Kyanna Angela Bulan