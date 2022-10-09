COTABATO’s provincial government and congressional representatives are pressing on with the development of the mothballed airport in M’lang town through land acquisition and funding initiatives.

Third District Rep. Ma. Alana Samantha Taliño-Santos said she has been in talks with officials of the national tourism and transport agencies to secure funding for the planned reopening of the Central Mindanao Airport.

The solon, along with Cotabato Governor Emmylou “Lala” Taliño-Mendoza, also met in late August with Public Works Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan to discuss the airport project, which was revived during the previous Duterte administration.

“Cotabateños have long dreamed of having an airport. This will be a big help in economic growth and tourism in the Province of Cotabato,” Ms. Santos said in an interview last week.

Meanwhile, the provincial government of Cotabato, also referred to by its old name North Cotabato, recently held consultations with landowners of properties adjacent to the airport to expedite acquisition.

Ms. Santos said the meetings were also intended to get recommendations from stakeholders for the campaign that will be pitched to investors and airline operators.

The Central Mindanao Airport is included in the Mindanao Development Authority’s (MinDA) priority infrastructure projects portfolio.

It is seen to “catalyze inclusive and balanced rural development in Mindanao… complement the General Santos and Awang Airports and will boost the economic activities of the area where many agricultural products, including highly-perishable fruits come from,” according to MinDA. — Maya M. Padillo