THE BUREAU of Customs (BoC) on Thursday said the port of Davao’s sub-port of Dadiangas is already in the final stage of the External Quality Audit amid its bid to become the second ISO Certified sub-port in Mindanao.

The sub-port under the supervision of the BoC-Davao office is located in General Santos City.

“Sub-port of Dadiangas undergoes the second and final stage of the External Quality Audit on Sept. 21 by its external certifying body, Tüv-Süd where the said Port was recommended the ISO 9001:2015 Certification,” the BoC said in a press release.

“During the process audit, auditors from TÜV SÜD, a leading certification body, assessed and reviewed the actual processes enrolled under the Quality Management System (QMS) of the sub-port,” it added.

Dadiangas’ port collector, Orlando Orlino, gave assurance that all audit findings will be complied with within the set timeframe, as well as expressed support for the port of Davao’s Quality Management Unit, which is guiding the sub-port’s ISO team.

If realized, the sub-port of Dadiangas will be the second ISO-certified sub-port in Mindanao after the subport of Iligan.

Davao District Collector Erastus Sandino B. Austria said the BoC aims to strengthen its efforts aligned with the ISO 9001:2015 standards.

The ISO 9001 are international standards that reflect an organization’s ability to consistently provide products and services acceptable to customers and regulators. — Diego Gabriel C. Robles