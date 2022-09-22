Former agri chief Piñol to advise Marcos on food security 

FORMER agriculture secretary Emmanuel “Manny” F. Piñol on Thursday announced that he will be advising the national government on food security.

The position was offered by National Security Adviser Clarita A. Carlos, Mr. Piñol said in a Facebook post.

“I formally accepted the role of Food Security Adviser to the National Security Adviser,” he said. “I signed a contract which requires me to submit recommendations which could contribute to the attainment of Food Security in the country.”

Mr. Piñol said that with the position, he would be able to submit his food security inputs to President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. through Ms. Carlos’ office.

“While it was I alone who affixed my signature on the contract, I am backed and supported by friends who are experts in the field.”

Mr. Piñol, 68, served as agriculture secretary under the administration of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte, Mr. Marcos’ predecessor.

Earlier this month, he had taken an unpopular stance on the continued weakness of the Philippine currency, claiming the downward trajectory is not necessarily bad since it benefits local producers as well as overseas Filipino workers and their families.

Mr. Piñol has been urging lawmakers to revise a 2019 law that removed quantitative restrictions on rice imports, saying it has heavily affected local rice farmers. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza