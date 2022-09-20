DAVAO CITY — OfficePartners360 has launched its second and biggest outsourcing site in Davao City and is seeking to hire more.

The company has three floors in the Diamond Tower at the Damosa IT Park and will accommodate about 1,029 seats.

“We believe in the power of geo-diversification,” Tess Tan, director for Legal and Compliance, said at a turnover ceremony on Monday. “We’ve always known that we wanted a second site and Davao presented itself as a gateway into the talent in Mindanao.”

In April, the outsourcing company had a soft launch for its 400-seat site in Topaz Tower also at the Damosa IT Park.

“With the initial hires that we had, we already saw the commitment of the Dabawenyos, their work ethics and quality of education in Davao,” she said. “We knew we made the right choice in investing in Davao.”

OfficePartners360 has thousands of global employees and clients ranging from mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies.

Ms. Tan said it also helps that Davao City is connected to different provinces and municipalities as a major hub in Mindanao, which allows the company to hire talents from other Mindanao areas.

She said the company pays above the market rate because it puts a premium on talent. The new site is targeted to start operations on Dec. 29.

“The complete office setup will be done end of January next year,” she said.

In a separate statement, OfficePartners360 President Ben Roberts expressed optimism for the project, saying the two sites in Davao City could generate as many as 1,500 jobs by next year. — Maya M. Padillo