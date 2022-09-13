THE HOUSE of Representatives on Tuesday passed on second reading a bill that seeks to postpone village and youth elections to next year.

House Bill 4673 calls for the elections to be moved to the first Monday of December 2023 from Dec. 5. Under the bill, future elections will be held every three years starting December 2026.

“We need to pass this bill as soon as possible because time is of the essence,” House Majority Leader Manuel Jose M. Dalipe said in a statement. The House must approve the measure by Oct. 1 given the time constraints.

“Hopefully, the Senate will do the same so that we can have an approved measure in time for the President’s signature before the election period,” Mr. Dalipe added.

Village and youth elections had already been moved to December from May amid a coronavirus pandemic. — Matthew Carl L. Montecillo