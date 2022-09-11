THE NORTHBOUND and southbound portions of Meralco Avenue in Pasig City will be closed starting Oct. 3 to pave the way for the construction of the Shaw Boulevard station of the Metro Manila subway project, according to the Transportation department.

“The road closure takes effect until 2028 and will cover the front section of Capitol Commons up to the corner of Shaw Boulevard,” it said in a statement on Sunday.

Meralco Avenue will serve as the subway project’s access point to Shaw Boulevard station.

“Motorists are advised to take alternative routes to be provided by the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA), Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and the city governments of Pasig and Mandaluyong,” it added.

Public utility jeepneys from Meralco Avenue going to Shaw Boulevard will be “rerouted to Captain Henry Javier Street and then to Danny Floro Street, and vice versa.”

Modern jeepneys coming from Meralco Avenue to Shaw Boulevard will be rerouted to Doña Julia Vargas Avenue and then to San Miguel Avenue, and vice versa.

UV Express vehicles will also be rerouted to Doña Julia Vargas Avenue to San Miguel Avenue or Anda Road and then to Camino Verde.

All available routes are accessible to private vehicles, the agency said.

The Japan-funded subway project is a 33-kilometer rail that will run from Valenzuela City to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City.

It is expected to cut travel time between Quezon City and NAIA from one hour and 10 minutes to just 35 minutes.

Once operational, the subway will cut across eight cities in Metro Manila, passing through three central business districts and serving as many as 370,000 passengers daily, it said. — Arjay L. Balinbin