THE DEPARTMENT of Agriculture (DA) announced on Wednesday that it is planning to expand its farm-to-consumer program known as Kadiwa to provide more affordable and accessible agri-fishery goods to the public as well as increase producers’ income.

“The Kadiwa program is a marketing initiative that eliminates as many marketing layers, allowing producers to earn bigger from directly selling their produce instead of using trader-intermediaries,” the DA said.

“It reduces marketing expenses, thus making the fresh and quality products more affordable for consumers.”

More Kadiwa outlets will be launched to sell various farm products, including sugar at P70 per kilo and eggs at P170 per 30-piece tray.

“Kadiwa, which was enhanced during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, helped stabilize prices and supply of staple foods that were impacted by the enforcement of community lockdowns,” the DA said.

As of July 31, the program had benefitted 151 farmer cooperatives and associations.

As part of the program, the DA coordinates for the provision of space to suppliers where they can directly sell their commodities to consumers.

“Under this scheme, government offices and the private sector may request the DA to conduct the retail selling activity in their own areas,” it said.

The department is also launching a mobile market, an online marketing platform, and financial grant assistance program. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson