THE BAGUIO City government has put up three projects — a renewable energy plant, water supply, and transport — for proposals as part of its priority investments program.

“The city government is accepting proposals for three more big ticket projects:

Asin Hydro Electric Plant, Cable Car System as Public Transport, Bulk Water,” it said in a post on its official Facebook page late Tuesday.

Proposals may be submitted starting this week to Sept. 22.

City Budget Officer Leticia O. Clemente, in a separate statement on Monday, said they recently presented the local government’s 12 priority investment areas to local businessmen, which will be pursued through various financing schemes, including public-private partnership (PPP).

“On water and energy resources development,” Ms. Clemente said the city government is looking to set up a “waste-to-energy project, rehabilitate the city-owned Asin minihydro power plants and revive the bulk water supply and distribution project.”

The cable car project is part of the planned mass transportation and facilities system, which also includes an intermodal transport terminal, multi-level parking, and elevated monorail, among others.

Other priority investment areas include Smart City mobility system and information technology-enabled services; tourism-oriented and related establishments such as parks development, eco park and multi-level greenhouse at Botanical Garden; market development and slaughterhouse modernization; mass housing; and business incubation hubs and co-working spaces, among others.

Ms. Clemente said aside from the PPP scheme, they are looking to bankroll the projects using local revenue collection, borrowing or bond flotation, foreign and local grants, capital income from sale or use of assets, or a combination of these different options. — MSJ