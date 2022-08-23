THE SUPREME Court (SC) has ordered the protection of two activists who went missing after allegedly being abducted by military officers.

In a statement on Tuesday, the tribunal said its full court issued a writ of amparo in favor of activists Elizabeth Magbanua and Alipio Juat.

It also ordered acting National Defense Chief Jose C. Faustino, Jr., retired General Ricardo F. de Leon, Lieutenant General Romeo S. Brawner, Jr., and other military officers to acknowledge the protection order and to comment on the petition before the Court of Appeals within 72 hours of the issuance of the order.

The respondents, composed of several high-ranking military officials, were also prohibited from going within one kilometer of the activists’ families.

Relatives of the missing activists sought for the remedy due to the violation of the two activists’ fundamental rights.

The writ of amparo is a legal remedy available to anyone whose right to life, liberty, and security is violated by a public official or employee.

The tribunal has yet to post a copy of the resolution on its website. — John Victor D. Ordoñez