Starpay partners with San Juan City for easier business permit payments

STARPAY Corp. has recently partnered with the business permit and licensing office of San Juan City to enhance the local government’s services using financial technology.

In a statement, Starpay said the partnership allows residents and entrepreneurs to settle payments for their business permits without visiting the physical office of the city government.

“Those applying for business permits can log in to the LGU’s (local government unit’s) e-service portal, fill up the form and attach all required scanned documents. The business permit and licensing office will conduct the assessment, and once approved applicants will receive an email, which includes the online payment procedure,” Starpay said.

“Applicants will receive a Starpay QR code which can be scanned with the Starpay application. Users can also use a compatible QRPH-compliant application to settle payments. The app is equipped with an interoperable QRPH standard, even non-Starpay users can settle their payments by simply scanning the Starpay QR code,” it added.

Richard Rosettes, Starpay operations head, said the company is committed to continue supporting the national and local government units.

“We have been helping our fellow Filipinos during the pandemic through the efficient delivery of financial support. We intend to continue assisting the government and even private institutions in delivering reliable digital services,” Mr. Rosettes said.

Starpay is a licensed electronic money issuer regulated by the Philippine central bank. The Starpay application is available on the Google Play Store, Apple Store, and Huawei App Gallery. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave