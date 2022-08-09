THE CEBU City government is speeding up the rollout of several measures to address persistent flooding problems as one of the worst incidents was recorded last week with waist-high water along major roads and makeshift houses along waterways getting swept away.

An “aggressive” demolition of structures started this week in line with the implementation of the three-meter easement rule for waterways, Mayor Michael L. Rama said in a press release from the city government following a meeting with local authorities in the aftermath of the last week’s flash floods.

Mr. Rama also met with the regional director of the Department of Public Works and Highways on Monday evening to coordinate assistance from the national agency.

The mayor noted that owners of structures along waterways have been given options for relocation or cash to move out, with some already having received payment.

Dredging and delisting operations by the city’s engineering office also started on Tuesday at the South Road Properties (SRP) area, where vehicles were submerged in an underground parking facility last week, the city government said in a separate statement.

Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin N. Garcia met on Monday with officials of the engineering office and Filinvest Land, Inc., which has a 40-hectare joint venture with the city and a 10-hectare commercial development at the SRP.

Dredging involves the removal of sediments and debris from the bottom of rivers while delisting covers fine sand and clay carried by running water.

“We are also looking for a long-term solution on this and we will give importance to this matter,” said Mr. Garcia.

Teams have also been deployed to ramp up the cleaning of drainage systems and waterways clogged by trash. — MSJ