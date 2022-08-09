A SENATOR on Tuesday filed a resolution calling for action on the establishment of a compensation board that will process the claims of those who lost family members and whose properties were damaged during the 2017 Marawi siege.

Resolution 8, filed by Senator Robinhood Ferdinand “Robin” C. Padilla, urges the Office of the Executive Secretary to conduct the vetting process of the nominees for the Marawi Compensation Board (MCB).

Under Republic Act 11696 or the Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Act of 2022 signed in April, the Philippine President has the authority to appoint the chairperson and eight members to the board.

Marawi stakeholders can submit a list of nominees.

“Since the passage of RA 11696 on 13 April 2022, victims of the Marawi siege have been clamoring for the organization of the MCB … so it can forthwith perform its functions, organize, and promulgate the implementing rules and regulations,” Mr. Padilla said.

Central parts of Marawi City in southern Philippines were damaged in the five-month heavy gun battle between government forces and local extremist groups linked to the Islamic State.

More than 85,000 residents were displaced and about 23,700 are still residing in various transitory sites or staying elsewhere as of May 24, according to data released by the United Nations Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Office. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan