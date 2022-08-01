A MAGNITUDE 5.2 earthquake rocked Abra province in northern Philippines on Monday morning, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), less than a week after a magnitude 7 temblor killed almost a dozen people there.

The quake struck at 2:48 a.m. 10 kilometers (km) southeast of San Ramon town and had a depth of 10 km, the USGS said on its website.

The quake was also felt in Ilocos and Baguio City in the country’s north, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said in a bulletin posted on its website.

Phivolcs said separately in a Facebook post it had recorded 2,010 aftershocks since the July 27 quake.

Last week’s earthquake affected more than 380,000 people from more than 100,000 families the local disaster agency said in an 8 a.m. report.

The earthquake damaged almost 25,000 houses, while infrastructure damaged had reached more than P700 million, it said.

Meanwhile, irrigation damage had risen to P243.33 million, according to the National Irrigation Administration (NIA).

The agency said 27 irrigation systems were damaged, affecting more than 3,000 hectares of agricultural land. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza and Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson