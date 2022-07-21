PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. has tapped Yogi Filemon Ruiz, a former anti-drug official, to temporarily head the Bureau of Customs (BoC), according to the Presidential Palace.

Mr. Ruiz was sworn in as acting BoC commissioner by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday, Malacañang said in a statement on Thursday.

Before joining BoC in 2017, Mr. Ruiz headed a regional office of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

The Customs bureau is among the Philippine agencies considered among the most corrupt.

Mr. Marcos, 64, said last month that he would only go after those people who will be involved in corrupt activities under his term. “Let’s forget the past.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Marcos re-appointed veteran diplomat Philippe J. Lhuillier as the Philippines’ envoy to Spain.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the President said he administered the oath-taking of Mr. Lhuillier.

From 1990 to 2010, Mr. Lhuillier served as the country’s ambassador to Italy. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza