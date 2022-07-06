THE SUPREME Court (SC) on Wednesday issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in favor of Frank O. Sibuma, who won in May as mayor of Agoo town in La Union but was disqualified by the election body.

The TRO also directs Comelec to annul the proclamation of Stefanie Ann E. Calongcagon, who was declared Agoo mayor on Tuesday afternoon.

Comelec earlier canceled Mr. Sibuma’s certificate of candidacy over residency issues.

The tribunal also ordered Comelec to submit its comment to the court within a non-extendable period of 10 days from notice.

Mr. Sibuma had received 21,364 votes against Ms. Calongcagon’s 16,603 votes in the May 9 national and local elections.

Acting Comelec Spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco told reporters in a Viber message that she was proclaimed mayor on Tuesday at the Comelec’s office in Manila before the clerk of the commission had received any notice or order of the TRO.

“We have just been informed that the clerk of the commission received the same (TRO) this noon via email,” Mr. Laudiangco said.

“Per standard protocols and procedures, we will be referring the matter to the Office of the Solicitor General, requesting their good office to represent the Commission.” — John Victor D. Ordoñez