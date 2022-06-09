GOING on a farm tour does not need to be a trip too far from Metro Manila as there are more than 20 sites to choose from within the five provinces of neighboring region Calabarzon.

The Department of Tourism recently launched its culinary circuits caravan in the region showcasing accredited destinations that offer farm-to-table dining alongside a taste of agricultural life.

Tourism Regional Director Marites T. Castro, in a statement on Wednesday, said there are 26 accredited farm tourism sites in Calabarzon, composed of the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon.

“Many of these are also recognized by the Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Training Institute as community farm schools,” she said.

Some of the places offer accommodations and other recreational activities.

“Farms are safe alternatives to the crowded tourist spots because of their vast open spaces, fresh air, physical distancing, and freshly-cooked dishes,” she said.

Among the places in the list are:

Cavite — Terra Verde Ecofarm, Bounty Harvest Farm, EMV Flower Farm Indang, Luntiang Republika Ecofarms, and The Weekend Farmer;

Laguna — Graco Farms & Leisure, Silent Integrated Farm, Farmshare Prime, Jasif Integrated Farms, and Casa San Pablo;

Batangas — Don Leon Nature Farm, Mileah Bee Farm, and Lica Farms in Lipa City;

Rizal — Flor’s Garden and Nature Haven, FDRJ Camping Sites Rental, and Pili Paninap Farms; and

Quezon — Francesca de Banahaw, Bukid Amara, and Linang ni LK Restaurant. — MSJ