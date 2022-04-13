PRESIDENTIAL aspirant Senator Panfilo “Ping” M. Lacson, Sr. and his running mate, Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III, on Wednesday said their experience as legislators would make them good implementers of the law if elected as the country’s top leaders.

“When it comes to the executive department, the problem is that some of the laws we created have implementing rules and regulations different from the spirit of the law,” Mr. Sotto said in a statement in mixed English and Filipino.

“That’s why we’re saying, the ones who crafted the laws will be the best executives,” he added.

In their campaign sorties, the tandem has been prioritizing dialogues with local government officials and other stakeholders to hear what particular areas of governance need improvement.

Mr. Lacson said they are taking particular note of innovative local public service programs that could be replicated on a national level.

He cited as examples the program in Tuguegarao City wherein public services are brought directly to communities, and free franchise and vehicle registration for tricycle drivers and operators in some localities.

These programs, the presidential aspirant said, motivated him to implement the Budget Reform Advocacy for Village Empowerment (BRAVE) policy further, where local governments will get a more equitable share of the national budget. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan