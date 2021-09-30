For over twenty years, companies owned and operated by Lucio Co-led The Keepers Holdings, Inc. have brought the ‘best of the best’ international brands of wines and spirits to Philippine shores.

Today, Montosco, Inc., Meritus Prime Distributions, Inc., and Premier Wine and Spirits, Inc.- all subsidiaries of the The Keepers – are three major players in the country’s liquor, wine and specialty beverage distribution industry.

“Through those years, we have cemented long – standing relationships with market – leading, multinational brand owners, some on an exclusive basis,” shared The Keepers President Jose Paulino L. Santamarina.

Montosco’s portfolio includes brands such as Alfonso, the number one imported brandy in the Philippines according to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis Limited (IWSR), the global benchmark for beverage alcohol data and intelligence.

The product line also includes brands from Diageo such as the Johnnie Walker range of whiskies, The Singleton scotch whisky, Tanqueray gin, Bailey’s liqueur, Captain Morgan rum, and Smirnoff vodka.

1 of 4

Meritus carries globally renowned brands such as Glenfiddich, the number one imported malt Scotch whisky in the Philippines, according to IWSR. The line-up also includes Alhambra brandy, brands from Beam Suntory such as Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark US whiskies, the Suntory range of Japanese whiskies, and Roku craft gin.

Premier meanwhile handles the brands such as Jose Cuervo, the number one imported tequila in the Philippines, according to IWSR. Its other products include Jägermeister liqueur and Jinro soju through distribution links with the HiteJinro group.

Through its 30% equity interest in Pernod Ricards Philippines, Inc., Premier, distributes a vast portfolio of Pernod Ricard brands that include Chivas Regal whisky, Martell cognac, Absolut vodka, and Jameson Irish whiskey.

The collection of brands under The Keepers’ distribution network is arguably the most extensive in the Philippines.

It is no surprise, therefore, that the IWSR estimated that The Keepers Group collectively accounted for 74 percent of the total imported spirits volume in the Philippines in 2020.

A member of the Cosco Capital Group and affiliated with the Puregold retail chain, The Keepers aims to grow its portfolio as well as expand its distribution across the archipelago. “The market is rife with potential,” shared Santamarina, “especially with a new breed of consumers who espouse premiumization.”

“We are seeing consumers who are increasingly choosing quality over quantity in order to make an experience of their alcohol consumption,” he explained.

“Brands are also introducing innovations on classic drinks to meet the wants of the evolving market, including health-conscious consumers.”

“Expect that we, at The Keepers Holdings, will lead the way in introducing these to the Philippine market,” said Santamarina.

In July 2021, The Keepers Holdings filed an application for a follow-on offering or a ‘re-IPO’ with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE). Based on a prospectus dated July 13, 2021, The Keepers Holdings plans to offer up to 3 billion common shares at an offer price of P2.00 to P2.50 per share. The Keepers Holdings has engaged China Bank Capital Corp., PNB Capital and Investment Corp. and SB Capital Investment Corp. as joint issue managers, joint lead underwriters and joint bookrunners.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.