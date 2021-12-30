MOBILE NETWORK services have been restored to more areas in Visayas and Mindanao, such as Negros Island.

In an advisory on Thursday, Globe Telecom, Inc. said its services have been fully restored in Negros Occidental and 21 municipalities in Negros Oriental have mobile connection once again.

Globe said it deployed “Tower on Wheels” for backup connectivity in Cebu as it works in the area. Mobile network services in most of Cebu’s cities and municipalities have been restored.

Meanwhile, Globe has restored network services in three new municipalities in Palawan, namely: Araceli, Dumaran, and San Vicente.

In a separate statement, PLDT, Inc. said its wireless services in Visayas have been restored in 91% of areas, while 67% of its fixed services are back up.

PLDT’s wireless services in Palawan are 83% restored, while 90% of fixed services are up again. Meanwhile, Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte were named as the company’s “remaining sites for major repairs.”

“PLDT and Smart [Communications, Inc.] engineers are on last mile restoration activities in Mindanao where wireless services are up in more than 98% of the region while fixed services near full restoration at 99%,” the company said.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Keren Concepcion G. Valmonte