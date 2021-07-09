The country’s telecommunications giants are teaming up with more international networks to roll out fifth generation (5G) roaming services to their subscribers.

PLDT Inc. and its wireless arm Smart Communications, Inc. partnered with Vodafone to launch 5G roaming services in Germany, Qatar, Ireland, and the United Kingdom.

The company is continuing to roll out 5G roaming services with 38 telco operators in 27 markets, including Luxembourg, Oman, and Italy.

“Our massive rollout for Smart 5G roaming supports Smart’s goal to be world-class in digital innovation and customer service. These advances are translated into carefully crafted roaming data plans to support our customers’ passions, as soon as international travel resumes,” Smart Vice President and Head of International Roaming Mary Alice R. Ramos said.

The company’s Philippine 5G network has more than 4,000 sites in the country.

Meanwhile, Globe Telecom, Inc. has partnered with Bulgaria’s Vivacom, Vietnam’s Viettel, and China Mobile to offer 5G roaming services.

By August, the company will also link with Tele2 of Sweden and Vivo of Brazil.

The company said it is expanding its 5G roaming roll out in anticipation of a gradual recovery of the tourism industry after lockdowns declared to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) restricted travel.

The telecommunications firm expanded 5G roaming to North America last month through Telus Corp. in Canada and AT&T, Inc. in the United States.

Through the recent roll outs, Globe now has 5G roaming services in more than 20 markets. Globe’s partnerships also allow subscribers from other countries use 5G roaming services in some Philippine areas.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Jenina P. Ibañez