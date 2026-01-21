GROWING DEMAND for live entertainment, coupled with the expansion of digital media and online ticketing, is opening new avenues for cybercriminals exploiting artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity firm Kaspersky warned.

“As ticketing scams become more sophisticated, it’s increasingly important for consumers to stay informed and cautious online, while the private sector and regulators continue working together to protect digital transactions,” Kaspersky Head of Sales for Asia Emerging Countries Sam Yan said in a statement on Tuesday.

AI-powered cyberthreats are a risk to online ticketing as threat actors create scams that look legitimate and are harder to detect, which puts consumers in danger, Kaspersky said.

Cybercriminals are taking advantage of high-demand events and time-sensitive purchases by creating fake ticketing websites, phishing links and fraudulent offers that try to copy legitimate websites, it said.

Also, with cybercriminals becoming more sophisticated by utilizing emerging technologies like AI, scam pages are becoming difficult to differentiate from authentic ones, it added.

“With the Philippine entertainment industry continuing to grow, cybersecurity must keep pace to help preserve consumer trust and safe digital experiences,” Mr. Yan said.

Consumption of digital entertainment and online transactions are also growing among Filipinos, which heightens the need for online safeguards, Kaspersky said.

“The risk is heightened during peak periods such as holidays, major concerts, and sold-out shows, when buyers are under pressure to act quickly and are more likely to lower their guard,” it said.

The Philippines’ high average of daily internet use and its 97.5 million internet users make Filipinos vulnerable to AI-driven breaches, according to a 2025 Meltwater report. — Ashley Erika O. Jose