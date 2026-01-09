XIAOMI Corp. has tapped P-pop group SB19 as the official ambassadors of its REDMI Note 15 Series smartphones in the Philippines.

The devices will be launched in the country on Jan. 15, with the boy group set to join the event in Cebu to showcase the REDMI Note 15 Series.

“With the tagline ‘It’s Titan Tough,’ the REDMI Note 15 Series inspires users to push boundaries, capture life without compromise, and trust in durability that matches their lifestyle,” the brand said. “The collaboration with SB19 reflects a shared spirit of resilience, creativity, and excellence — values that resonate with today’s driven generation.”​​

The top of the line variants of the series feature a 6,500mAh battery, 100-watt Xiaomi HyperCharge, a 200-megapixel AI Camera, REDMI Titan Durability, and Xiaomi HyperAI.

“This isn’t just a phone — it’s the stage where power, toughness, and artistry collide,” Tomi Adrias, head of Marketing for Xiaomi Philippines, said. — BVR