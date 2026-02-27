BDO UNIBANK, Inc. saw its net profit rise to another all-time high in 2025 on the strength of its core businesses.

The bank’s attributable net income climbed by 6.28% to P87.17 billion last year from P82.019 billion in 2024, it said in a disclosure to the stock exchange on Friday.

This translated to a return on common equity of 14.4%, down from 15.1% in 2024. Return on average resources slipped to 1.7% from 1.8%.

“BDO’s market leadership and robust business franchise, supported by a strong balance sheet and solid financial performance, position the bank well to capture long-term growth opportunities and emerging prospects,” it said.

BDO’s net interest income increased 8.85% to P203.10 billion from P186.596 billion.

It said this was supported by the 13% rise in its gross customer loans to P3.7 trillion at end-2025 as it saw double-digit growth across all market segments.

Despite its bigger loan book, the bank’s asset quality improved as its nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio dropped to 1.68% from 1.83%. Its NPL coverage was at 133%.

On the funding side, total deposits expanded by 10% year on year to P4.19 trillion at end-2025, with 68% being low-cost current account, savings account deposits.

Net interest margin was at 4.3% last year versus 4.4% in 2024.

Meanwhile, non-interest earnings rose by 8.72% to P77.07 billion from P70.89 billion, while income attributable to its insurance operations went up by 10.45% to P7.56 billion from P6.845 billion.

BDO’s other operating expenses climbed by 12.63% to P165.128 billion from P146.61 billion.

The bank’s resources grew by 11.27% to P5.43 trillion at end-2025 from P4.88 trillion the prior year.

Total equity went up by 11.56% to P644.146 billion from P577.395 billion, supported by its profitability.

Its common equity Tier 1 ratio was at 13.8%, inching down from 14.1% the prior year.

BDO shares went down by P1.20 or 0.87% to end at P137.30 apiece on Friday.