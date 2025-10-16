HONOR Philippines on Tuesday launched the latest entry-level device in its X Series lineup, the water-resistant HONOR X7d.

Pricing for the new smartphone starts at P7,299, with the pre-order period set to run until Oct. 24. Customers can get a free HONOR camping light speaker worth P4,999.

The phone comes in three colors, namely Desert Gold, Ocean Cyan, and Velvet Black.

“The HONOR X7d represents HONOR’s dedication to providing practical, feature-rich smartphones catering to the needs of budget-conscious consumers who still desire AI interaction in their mobile devices,” HONOR Philippines Vice-President Stephen Cheng said in a statement.

“Setting a benchmark as a powerful budget phone with enhanced durability and brand-new AI experience in the market, the HONOR X7d brings five-star premium drop protection, IP65 water resistance, a robust 6,500mAh dual-cell battery, 108MP ultra-clear main camera and stunning instant AI Button,” he said.

The brand said the HONOR X7d has drop protection with SGS Premium Performance Certification of Drop & Crush Resistance. It has reinforced corners with cushioning and fall protection for durability.

“This device has been tested to function after being submerged in water for up to 1 minute at a depth of 0.5 meter, making it a dependable companion in various settings and situations. Meanwhile, with the Wet-hand Touch Enhancement, users can also have smooth experience even with wet or greasy fingers,” it added.

Meanwhile, the AI Button allows users to instantly access AI features. It also runs on the latest MagicOS 9.0 based on Android 15, offering intelligence features including Magic Capsule, Magic Portal, Circle, and Google Gemini Assistant, as well as AI editing functions.

“Equipped with a 108MP ultra-clear camera, the HONOR X7d captures images with exceptional details and enhanced brightness, empowering users to have the best photography experience even at night. With 3x lossless zoom and three distinct portrait modes — 1x environmental portrait, 2x atmospheric portrait, and 3x close-up portrait — users can create stunning portrait shots with diverse focal lengths,” it said.

“Furthermore, the HONOR X7d integrates AI photography features like HONOR AI Eraser, AI Remove Reflection and AI Style, improving image quality and promoting users’ photo editing experience on smartphones.” — BVR