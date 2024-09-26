LENOVO PHILIPPINES is set to launch within the year its latest Legion Go accessories targeted towards online gamers.

“As the Lenovo Legion gaming ecosystem continues to grow, players will have more options to customize their builds, ensuring great battles and enjoyable plays,” the company said in a statement this week.

“Whether you’re looking to elevate your gaming experience or customize your setup, the Lenovo Legion ecosystem is set to deliver cutting-edge solutions that will transform how you play,” it added.

Lenovo said local pricing and availability details will come out soon.

The new accessories include the Lenovo Legion Go USB-C dock, which will give gamers a base station for their device. It has a USB-C Power port, 1G RJ45 port, full-function Type-C port, two USB-A 3.0 ports, and an HDMI 2.0 port that supports up to 4K at 60Hz. It also has a 230mm integrated Type-C cable.

Meanwhile, the Lenovo Legion Go Charging Connector, which is rechargeable via a Type-C port, turns the Lenovo Legion Go’s detachable TrueStrike controllers into a single, chargeable controller. Its onboard battery also provides a full charge for both the left and right detachable TrueStrike controllers.

Lenovo is also set to launch in the country the hard shell Legion Go Carry Case, which has a clapboard to protect the device’s screen and an internal zip pocket to hold other accessories, as well as the Legion Go Joystick Pro, which is made of textured material to offer better control when playing games.

Lastly, the Lenovo Multi-Device Bluetooth Mini Keyboard, which weighs just 180 grams, has a 75% layout and can switch between up to three devices. It supports Microsoft Windows, Android, and iPadOS.

“Gamers who want to get the most out of their new Lenovo Legion accessories and devices can upgrade to Legion Ultimate Support and gain access to expert gaming techs available 24/7/365 via chat, e-mail, or phone,” Lenovo added. — BVR