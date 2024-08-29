TECHNOLOGY brand Xiaomi has launched its Xiaomi Smart TV 2025 models in the Philippines, it said on Wednesday.

The company’s new smart television models are available as a Shopee exclusive from Aug. 25 to Sept. 5 at promo prices, it said in a statement. Meanwhile, regular prices start at P7,695 for Xiaomi TV A 2025 series models, while the Xiaomi TV A Pro 2025 TVs are priced at P16,195 and up, depending on screen size.

The new smart TV models have a built-in Google TV operating system with Google Assistant. Chromecast and Miracast are also supported, and Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube are preinstalled.

The entry-level Xiaomi TV A 2025 models come in 32-inch and 55-inch variants with a 4K HDR display and motion smoothing technology, as well as Dolby Audio, DTS:X, and DTS Virtual:X for surround sound.

Both feature a metal finish with an ultra-slim bezel design and a 60Hz refresh rate. The 32-inch model has a quad-core A55 CPU with 1.5GB RAM and 8GB ROM, while the 55-inch variant has a quad-core A55 CPU and Mali-G52 GPU with 2GB RAM and 8GB ROM.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi TV A Pro 2025 series is available in bigger 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch variants.

“The Xiaomi TV A Pro 2025 Series leads the way in home entertainment innovation. It’s got the biggest screen in the line with a 75” model, fully equipped with a bright and stunning 4K QLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate that shows dazzling visuals in smooth and seamless 4K HDR,” the brand said.

“Enjoy total immersion in anything you’re watching — stream all your favorites on the internet without interruptions through its 5GHz-capable built-in Wi-Fi adapter, all presented in top-notch visuals and vibrant sound from Dolby Audio, DTS:X, and DTS Virtual: X1. It sits beautifully in the center of your home entertainment setup with a premium metal finish and an ultra-slim bezel design,” it added.

The new Xiaomi TV A Pro models come in a premium bezel-less design, with a unibody metal frame. All variants come with a quad-core A55 CPU and Mali-G52 GPU with 2GB RAM and 8GB ROM. — BVR