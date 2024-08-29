Home Editors' Picks Xiaomi launches new smart TVs in the Philippines
Xiaomi launches new smart TVs in the Philippines
TECHNOLOGY brand Xiaomi has launched its Xiaomi Smart TV 2025 models in the Philippines, it said on Wednesday.
The company’s new smart television models are available as a Shopee exclusive from Aug. 25 to Sept. 5 at promo prices, it said in a statement. Meanwhile, regular prices start at P7,695 for Xiaomi TV A 2025 series models, while the Xiaomi TV A Pro 2025 TVs are priced at P16,195 and up, depending on screen size.
The new smart TV models have a built-in Google TV operating system with Google Assistant. Chromecast and Miracast are also supported, and Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube are preinstalled.
The entry-level Xiaomi TV A 2025 models come in 32-inch and 55-inch variants with a 4K HDR display and motion smoothing technology, as well as Dolby Audio, DTS:X, and DTS Virtual:X for surround sound.
Both feature a metal finish with an ultra-slim bezel design and a 60Hz refresh rate. The 32-inch model has a quad-core A55 CPU with 1.5GB RAM and 8GB ROM, while the 55-inch variant has a quad-core A55 CPU and Mali-G52 GPU with 2GB RAM and 8GB ROM.
Meanwhile, the Xiaomi TV A Pro 2025 series is available in bigger 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch variants.
“The Xiaomi TV A Pro 2025 Series leads the way in home entertainment innovation. It’s got the biggest screen in the line with a 75” model, fully equipped with a bright and stunning 4K QLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate that shows dazzling visuals in smooth and seamless 4K HDR,” the brand said.
“Enjoy total immersion in anything you’re watching — stream all your favorites on the internet without interruptions through its 5GHz-capable built-in Wi-Fi adapter, all presented in top-notch visuals and vibrant sound from Dolby Audio, DTS:X, and DTS Virtual: X1. It sits beautifully in the center of your home entertainment setup with a premium metal finish and an ultra-slim bezel design,” it added.
The new Xiaomi TV A Pro models come in a premium bezel-less design, with a unibody metal frame. All variants come with a quad-core A55 CPU and Mali-G52 GPU with 2GB RAM and 8GB ROM. — BVR