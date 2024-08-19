REVIEW | Two weeks with the 2024 Huawei Matebook X Pro

by Jino Nicolas

The very first commercially successful portable computer came out in 1981 but weighed a whopping 12kg. Pretty much the equivalent of carrying around your desktop computer and monitor.

Fast-forward 43 years later, the technology of laptop or notebook computers are so much more advanced that powerful computing capabilities came in smaller and lighter packages.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. recently launched the 2024 Huawei Matebook X Pro which proves that something powerful does not need to be so heavy.

THE SPECS

The 2024 Huawei Matebook X Pro is a premium ultrabook that does not sacrifice performance just to be lightweight.

Weighing only 1.26kg, it might be misconceived as a typical ultrabook for internet browsing and Microsoft Office (and the likes). The truth is far from it.

Inside the sleek, minimalist design is an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H. A powerful processor used for both productivity and gaming.

The RAM that comes with this premium ultrabook is no joke either as it has 32GB of LPDDR5 memory, which would certainly benefit those who multitask.

The 2024 Matebook X Pro has a 14.2-inch Low-Temperature PolySilicon (LTPS) display which offers higher resolutions and better color accuracy compared to traditional LCD screens.

The 3:2 aspect ratio might put off some users, but the additional vertical space provides additional, useful real estate for productivity and creativity apps. This is quite noticeable with Adobe Premiere Pro where the timeline window is provided more space at default settings.

The screen is also a highly responsive10-point multi-touch screen. Artists will have a lot of fun with this. Although the Matebook X Pro does not come with a stylus, it does support third-party devices that are compatible with Windows Ink.

The glass is scratch resistant and comes with an anti-fingerprint coating. These features ensure that the screen is clean and clear.

Storage this particular premium ultrabook is an NVME PCIe 4.0 SSD with a of 2TB, more than enough space for an on-the-go professional.

However, this storage comes partitioned, wherein drive C: or the Windows drive has a 200GB allotment, while drive D: or the main storage has 1.68TB. This is important for users to take note of for data storage and program installation as they might inadvertently fill up their Windows drive quickly.

Lastly, the GPU. Some might find it to be a letdown that this premium ultrabook, with its impressive hardware, has no dedicated GPU. The Huawei Matebook X Pro has an Intel Xe integrated GPU which is part of the Core Ultra 9 processor.

The integrated offers solid performance for everyday tasks such as web browsing and video playback. The GPU also has support for multiple 4K displays.

It can play older modern games, but a gamer would have to sacrifice graphic quality and FPS for a smoother performance.

FAQ: Can it be upgraded?

Answer: The storage is the only one that is theoretically upgradeable. The SSD installed is a standard M.2 2280, but opening the laptop might void the warranty. Best to ask the store if they can upgrade and not void any warranties.

The RAM is reportedly soldered.

THE FEELS

The 2024 Huawei Matebook X Pro is simple yet elegant.

The magnesium alloy body is both lightweight and durable. Admittedly, the ultrabook is so lightweight that one would second guess what the material used was. Considering the attributes of the particular alloy used, it does promote the premium feel.

When it comes to temperature management, magnesium alloy has great thermal conductivity that helps dissipate heat. Granted, during heavy uses, the heat of the ultrabook does build up and gets uncomfortable when sitting on one’s lap.

The color of the Matebook X Pro is Morandi Blue which is quite cool and intriguing to the eyes. The body of the ultrabook has a satin-like finish and the color used has a subdued elegance.

It is important to note however that these satin-like finishes are not scratch proof. it would be best for a user to actually buy protective covers for both the bottom and top shells.

Nevertheless, the aesthetic and materials make up for a unique elegant and durable ultrabook. It is also safe to assume that any premium laptop user would make it a point to provide protection and exercise care for the device.

WORK IT

With how the 2024 Huawei Matebook X Pro is built, it’s already a given that simple productivity tasks such as web browsing and the use of Office apps is a breeze.

Multitasking and switching between apps as well as playing music in the background is a delightful experience.

The speakers and sound quality of the premium ultrabook are clear and immersive, perfect for immersing in multimedia content.

When it comes to creative or higher kinds of productivity tasks, the 2024 Huawei Matebook X Pro performs well.

The premium ultrabook is very capable of performing graphic design tasks on Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator. The Intel Core Ultra 9 provides strong performance with regards to vector design and photo editing.

For video editing, the Matebook X Pro can handle 1080p effortlessly, but performance goes down with the higher resolutions such as 4K.

Adobe AfterEffects is a totally different story.

This is where the lack of a dedicated GPU as motion graphics are much more demanding of a task.

The 2024 Huawei Matebook X Pro can handle basic to intermediate tasks, but might struggle with more complex compositions.

Still, a very capable machine for creativity and productivity.

GAME ON

The 2024 Huawei Matebook X Pro is not a gaming laptop. Yes, the processor and RAM are very capable, but the lack of dedicated GPU certainly hurts the ultrabook’s performance with games.

However, it is capable of playing older modern games, but on low to medium settings.

One game that was test on the premium ultrabook is Tomb Raider (2013).

The game ran smoothly, but on normal settings and without v-Sync. Arms have obvious polygons and textures aren’t as detailed, but it is smooth and playable.

The Next game tested on the 2024 Huawei Matebook X Pro is No Man’s Sky (2016). Again, lowest settings with v-Sync off, but the game is playable.

It is of note that these games are modern, but quite old. Tomb Raider came out 11 years ago, No Man’s Sky 8 years ago.

It is of note that after 20 minutes of gaming, the Huawei Matebook X Pro did get quite uncomfortably hot. Although the heat dissipates quickly enough once you give it a rest.

There are gamers who continuously replay old favorites like Red Dead Redemption or GTA IV. But for the latest AAA games, the 2024 Huawei Matebook X Pro would struggle.

Again, this premium ultrabook is not a gaming laptop, but at least, just because games are old doesn’t mean they’re no longer good.

A quick round of Street Fighter IV to pass some time (and traffic) after office hours sounds like a good idea.

PROS:

Powerful processor

Great for most productivity and creative tasks

Sleek and premium design

10-point touchscreen

3:2 aspect ratio

Superb sound quality

Beautiful Display

CONS:

Lack of a dedicated GPU can only let it play older modern games

Struggles with complex motion graphics

Builds up quite a high temperature under heavy use

Pricey

The 2024 Huawei Matebook X Pro is certainly a premium ultrabook that matches performance and style. It of course has some downside with the lack of a GPU, but then again, end-users should choose devices that fits their need.

Nonetheless, the 2024 Huawei Matebook X Pro stands strong with productivity and performance.