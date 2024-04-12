Boomi, the intelligent integration and automation leader, is holding its user conference Boomi World 2024 in Denver, Colorado next month.

“Boomi World 2024 promises to be a transformative experience, bringing together industry leaders, technology experts, and visionary professionals to explore the latest trends and innovations in AI, integration, and automation,” the company said in a statement.

The conference will be held at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel in Denver, Colorado from May 6 to 9.

Deion Sanders, a collegiate head football coach, Pro Football Hall of Famer and aa two-time Super Bowl champion, will be the special guest speaker at Boomi World.

Other guest speakers include Tropicana Chief Information Officer Jeff Lischett, Australian Red Cross Chief Information Officer Brett Wilson, Gartner Senior Director Analyst John Santoro, among others.

Boomi CEO Steve Lucas, Chief Product and Technology Officer Ed Macosky and Chief Technology Officer Matt McLarty will also speak at the event. Boomi executives are expected to unveil latest product and platform updates, roadmap and strategic intiatives.

“Boomi World 2024 will provide attendees the opportunity to experience the power of AI-driven connection. Boomi’s customers and partners will discover how Boomi’s intelligent integration and automation platform helps organizations tame IT complexity, drive radical innovation, and synchronize everything, everywhere,” the company said.

Boomi World will also provide optional one and two-day Pre-Conference Training and certification courses covering the various Platform Services within the Boomi platform, including Integration, runtime architecture, API Management, and Master Data Hub.

On May 7, the Boomi Partner Summit will give attendees an exclusive look at the future of the Boomi ecosystem.

Registration is now open at BoomiWorld.com.