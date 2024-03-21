SOCIAL MEDIA platform LinkedIn Corp. has made its verification badge feature available to Filipino users to help in the identification of genuine accounts.

“We’ve brought our new identity verification feature to the Philippines to help our members make more informed decisions about whether the people and businesses they interact with are real,” LinkedIn Country Lead for the Philippines and Head of Growth Markets Atul Harkisanka said in a statement.

This free feature requires users to submit a government-issued ID that will be vetted by one of LinkedIn’s verification partners. In the Philippines, members can verify their identity through the Persona platform.

“Our aim is for every member of the global workforce to verify at least one attribute of their professional identity, with an aspirational goal of 100 million verified members by 2025,” Mr. Harkisanka said.

There are more than 30 million LinkedIn members worldwide who have a verification badge on their profiles.

LinkedIn currently has 13 million users in the Philippines, including those seeking to connect with fellow professionals and those seeking employment.

The verification feature is integrated into some job postings, Mr. Harkisanka said. About 20% of all job postings on the platform have a verification badge.

Verified profiles can get 60% more views, 30% more messages, and 50% more comments and interactions for their posts, he added. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante