Google Philippines on Tuesday said that ‘SIM registration’ topped this year’s news searches.

Following were ‘precinct finder’ due to the recent Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, and ‘persona non grata’ after the public uproar over a drag performance by Amadeus Fernando Pagente, stage-named Pura Luka Vega, resulting in their arrest.

Additionally, the ‘Israel-Hamas war’ ranked fifth on the list, indicating significant international events that are highly recognized by Filipinos.

“Filipinos use Google search to stay informed about current events, both locally and globally,” Mervin Teo V. Wenke, communications and public affairs head at Google Philippines, told reporters on the sidelines of the company’s Year in Search 2023 briefing.

He noted that the Year in Search was compiled from large aggregates of anonymous data in the Philippines from January to the fourth quarter of this year, with specific dates undisclosed.

“Movies is one of the few categories cutting across the region,” Mr. Wenke said on comparing results in the Philippines to its Southeast Asian neighbors.

Top searched movies include Oppenheimer, John Wick: Chapter 4, Barbie, Insidious; The Red Door, and The Menu.

“But K-drama is a unique category to the Philippines,” he added. “This speaks volumes of Filipinos’ love for hallyu or the Korean wave.”

This included peak search hits on K-dramas Duty After School, Moving, The Glory, Twinkling Watermelon, and King the Land. But the local series Maria Clara at Ibarra landed the second spot among shows in general.

For sports, basketball still dominated the top ten queries amid other major sports events in the country this year.

Top searched female personalities included British actress Katy Louise Saunders, Filipino actress-model Cristine Reyes, British actress Millie Bobby Brown, South Korean actress Lee Da-in, and Filipino model-actress Issa Pressman.

For top searched male personalities: South Korean actor-model Ahn Bo-hyun, Japanese actor Mackenyu, Filipino actor-model Marco Gumabao, American actor Taylor Lautner, and American football player Travis Kelce.

However, Mr. Wenke stressed that the top search queries are only reflective of Filipinos’ interest, and not the popularity of a certain term over the other.

Google has improved its search experience powered by generative artificial intelligence (AI). “We will continue to leverage the power of AI to improve our products and services next year,” Mr. Wenke said.

“AI inspires us to further deliver our mission and help more people around the world lead better lives,” he added. — Miguel Hanz L. Antivola