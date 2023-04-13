REALME Philippines is set to launch the latest addition to its C-Series lineup, the realme C55, in the country on April 18.

“Here at realme, we make it a priority to stay committed with our mission to deliver segment-leading features in camera, storage, charging and design. The realme C55’s Mini Capsule is a testament that an elevated yet holistic mobile experience is possible even at an entry-level price point,” Jane Yan, realme Philippines vice-president for Marketing, was quoted as saying in a statement on Wednesday.

“By introducing the realme C55, the brand once again disrupts the entry-level smartphone market with fresh-looking unique designs made available to Filipinos,” the smartphone brand said.

The realme C55 features upgrades to the brand’s C-Series smartphone lineup to improve user experience, it said.

It introduces the Mini Capsule feature, which realme said will make this the first globally mass-produced Android smartphone to have this capability.

“This feature is wrapped around the punch hole of the selfie camera cutout, expanding animation formed into a capsule to help track Charging and Battery Status, Data Cap Usage as well as Step Tracking,” the company said.

The C55 will be the thinnest C-Series phone to date, coming in a 7.89-mm Ultra Slim Design.

“The latest smartphone also features a squared off, boxier design as compared to the realme C33 and realme C35. This enables a comfortable grip and in-hand feeling,” the brand said.

The new phone has a 6.72-inch display, the largest in the C-Series lineup, with an FHD+ resolution. The C55 will also be the first to have a 90Hz refresh rate among realme’s C-Series smartphones.

It features a 64-megapixel (MP) main camera and a 2-MP depth lens, as well as an 8-MP selfie camera.

It is powered by a Mediatek Helio G88 chipset and has a 5,000mAh battery.

The realme C55 comes in three colors: Sunshower, Rainy Night, and Rainforest.

It will be available in two variants: a 6GB memory + 128GB storage model and a 8GB+256GB version.

realme Philippines will hold an exclusive viewing of the C55 at the Clark Aurora Music Festival on April 15-16.

The phone will be launched via livestream on realme’s official TikTok and Facebook accounts on April 18, 6 pm.

The realme C55 is now available for blind pre-order at the brand’s offline stores until April 18.

“To make things more thrilling, the realme C55 blind pre-order customers automatically gets an entry for the freebie giveaway wherein they can win any of the following prizes: realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker, realme Cobble Bluetooth Speaker, realme Smart TV Stick, realme Hair Dryer, and realme M2 Sonic Electric Toothbrush,” the company said. — Bettina V. Roc