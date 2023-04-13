Home Editors' Picks realme to launch C55 in the Philippines next week
realme to launch C55 in the Philippines next week
REALME Philippines is set to launch the latest addition to its C-Series lineup, the realme C55, in the country on April 18.
“Here at realme, we make it a priority to stay committed with our mission to deliver segment-leading features in camera, storage, charging and design. The realme C55’s Mini Capsule is a testament that an elevated yet holistic mobile experience is possible even at an entry-level price point,” Jane Yan, realme Philippines vice-president for Marketing, was quoted as saying in a statement on Wednesday.
“By introducing the realme C55, the brand once again disrupts the entry-level smartphone market with fresh-looking unique designs made available to Filipinos,” the smartphone brand said.
The realme C55 features upgrades to the brand’s C-Series smartphone lineup to improve user experience, it said.
It introduces the Mini Capsule feature, which realme said will make this the first globally mass-produced Android smartphone to have this capability.
“This feature is wrapped around the punch hole of the selfie camera cutout, expanding animation formed into a capsule to help track Charging and Battery Status, Data Cap Usage as well as Step Tracking,” the company said.
The C55 will be the thinnest C-Series phone to date, coming in a 7.89-mm Ultra Slim Design.
“The latest smartphone also features a squared off, boxier design as compared to the realme C33 and realme C35. This enables a comfortable grip and in-hand feeling,” the brand said.
The new phone has a 6.72-inch display, the largest in the C-Series lineup, with an FHD+ resolution. The C55 will also be the first to have a 90Hz refresh rate among realme’s C-Series smartphones.
It features a 64-megapixel (MP) main camera and a 2-MP depth lens, as well as an 8-MP selfie camera.
It is powered by a Mediatek Helio G88 chipset and has a 5,000mAh battery.
The realme C55 comes in three colors: Sunshower, Rainy Night, and Rainforest.
It will be available in two variants: a 6GB memory + 128GB storage model and a 8GB+256GB version.
realme Philippines will hold an exclusive viewing of the C55 at the Clark Aurora Music Festival on April 15-16.
The phone will be launched via livestream on realme’s official TikTok and Facebook accounts on April 18, 6 pm.
The realme C55 is now available for blind pre-order at the brand’s offline stores until April 18.
“To make things more thrilling, the realme C55 blind pre-order customers automatically gets an entry for the freebie giveaway wherein they can win any of the following prizes: realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker, realme Cobble Bluetooth Speaker, realme Smart TV Stick, realme Hair Dryer, and realme M2 Sonic Electric Toothbrush,” the company said. — Bettina V. Roc