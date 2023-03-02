Health tech platform mWell wins at 2023 Global Mobile Awards

1 of 2

METRO Pacific Investments Corp.’s (MPIC) health technology platform mWell bagged a trophy at the 2023 Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards.

The app won the Best Mobile Innovation for Digital Life award in the Digital Everything Category of the tilt, which was announced during the Mobile World Congress held in Barcelona, Spain.

“This prestigious accolade, judged by the mobile industry’s most prominent experts, affirms mWell’s position at the forefront of the digital shift as it rose above all other global brands,” MPIC said in a statement.

“Your appreciation of our efforts inspires us to keep going and to remain at the forefront of digital healthcare in the Philippines. As the country’s first and only health and wellness mega app, our innovative digital solutions continue to respond to our country’s needs, ensuring good health, and enabling economic productivity and nation-building through a fully integrated, sustainable, and future-proof digital platform,” MPIC Chief Finance, Risk, and Sustainability Officer and mWell CEO Chaye Cabal-Revilla said in her acceptance speech.

mWell, the country’s first fully integrated and fully digital health and wellness app, aims to bring healthcare closer to Filipinos. It offers 24/7 access to primary care doctors, specialists, mind health experts, home care experts, emergency services, fitness, and food and nutrition programs.

The app also has an mWellness Score feature that measures your physical health based on your activities.

MPIC is one of three key Philippine units of First Pacific, the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc. Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls.