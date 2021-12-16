Stuff to do (12/17/21)

1 of 4

Madz performs at the Met Theater

THE Metropolitan Theater presents Tuloy ang Palabas sa Met featuring the Philippine Madrigal Singers on Dec. 17, 6 p.m., via Facebook Live. To watch, visit https://www.facebook.com/METphOfficial/.

Christmas at Shangri-La Plaza

SHANGRI-LA Plaza fills the month with celebrations and happenings. There will be live performances once again at the mall’s Grand Atrium, with music and carols from local musicians. Performing are: Shang’s own Musicians Collective on Dec. 17, and 20, and the Servus Dei Vocal Ensemble on Dec. 18. Shang’s Red Carpet theater has reopened, and it is showing the latest Marvel film, Eternals. To ensure a safe viewing experience, the mall has implemented protocols, such as requiring moviegoers to present a vaccination card, seat distancing, wearing of face masks, and prohibiting food and drinks inside the cinema. Children can now play at Q Power Station and Kidzoona. Both require minors to be accompanied by fully vaccinated parents or guardians. Urban lifestyle brand agnès b. (known for its snap cardigans) is now in the Philippines, showcasing its 2021 Fall/Winter collection exclusively at the Shang. Finalize Christmas lists by dropping by Shang’s newest retail stores Tili Dahli (a sustainable babywear shop) and Patton (practical bodysuits, athleisure pieces, and everyday essentials). Shang is bringing back its Boxing Day tradition and ending the year with a mall-wide sale. With over 50 participating retail partners, Shang’s Boxing Day Sale is a chance to treat oneself and shop for the remaining items on the wish list for as much as 70% off. For inquiries, call 8-370-2597/98 or visit www.facebook.com/shangrilaplazaofficial.

A weekend with pets at Ortigas Malls

ORTIGAS Malls’ Elite Pet Society will be having its first Christmas Pawty for dogs at the East Wing at Estancia on Dec. 19, 2-5 p.m. There will be talks and training by the Pinoy Dog Whisperer Lestre Zapanta, and Bayopet’s Dr. Jomer Fule. Win freebies from sponsors Advantix, BarksJOY, Bayopet, Bon Apawtit, Elanco, L estre Zapanta, Paw & Purr, Pet Express, and The SM Store Estancia. Visit the booths and pop-up dog playground. Christmas gifts from the event sponsors will also be waiting at the registration booth (while supplies last). Registration at the venue starts at 1 p.m. All attendees must be fully vaccinated and will need to present their COVID-19 Vaccination Card and their pet’s Elite Pet Society ID to enter the event. One pet per owner only. Entrance is free. Visit the Estancia Facebook page for more details.

WWF-PHL holds Holiday Serenade concert

FILIPINO artists team up with the World Wide Fund (WWF) for Nature – Philippines (WWF-PHL) for a three-night event that will showcase the best of Filipino music in a concert titled Holiday Serenade. The performance is for the benefit of 21 tuna fishing communities in Lagonoy Gulf and Mindoro Strait. The online fundraising concert will be streamed via ktx.ph on Dec. 17, 18, and 19. A day pass and three-day pass tickets can be purchased via the ktx.ph website. Holiday Serenade will feature performances from BINI, Jim Paredes and Boboy Garovillo, Rachel Alejandro, Reese Lansangan, Hey Moonshine, Johnoy Danao, and more. The event will be hosted by WWF-Philippines Ambassadors Pia Wurtzbach, KC Concepcion, and Robi Domingo. To book tickets and for more information, visit bit.ly/WWFHolidaySerenade.