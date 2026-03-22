Following its historic 45th anniversary in 2025, Robinsons Land Corporation is advancing a strong pipeline of projects in 2026 across its shopping malls, offices, hospitality, and logistics arms. RLC’s next wave of developments points to a clear direction as it moves toward its 50th year: growth shaped by relevance, local context, and the needs of communities and businesses in high-potential regional markets.

“We are pursuing growth with intention, focusing on developments that answer real market needs, support communities, and create lasting value across the regions we serve,” said Mybelle V. Aragon-GoBio, president and CEO of Robinsons Land.

This year, Robinsons Land has major projects taking shape in Dumaguete, Bacolod, Davao, Pangasinan, and Calamba. Each location reflects a specific market need and a different stage of growth, yet all are aligned with the same broader ambition: to create places that stay relevant to everyday life while helping advance economic progress across the nation.

ROBINSONS MALLS: STRENGTHENING EVERYDAY RELEVANCE IN REGIONAL CITIES

Under Robinsons Malls, the company is moving ahead with major developments in key growth cities in the Visayas, reflecting the continuing importance of retail and commercial spaces in regional communities.

In Dumaguete, Robinsons Dumaguete is poised for expansion, adding four floors and over 17,000 square meters of gross leasable area, with a target reopening in Q3 2026. The project reinforces the mall’s role in a city that continues to grow as a center for education, tourism, and commerce in Negros Oriental. The Dumaguete expansion signals Robinsons Land’s confidence in a market where student life, local business opportunities, and regional mobility continue to shape demand for well-located retail destinations. Robinsons Dumaguete is part of a mixed-use property where Cybergate Dumaguete and Go Hotels are also located.

In Negros Occidental, Robinsons Land is undertaking the expansion and redevelopment of Robinsons Bacolod, one of the city’s long-established lifestyle destinations. Opened in 1997 as Bacolod’s first full-service shopping mall, the property has long served residents, students, and visitors. Its redevelopment is intended to carry that legacy forward through a refreshed environment that responds to how people now gather, dine, and spend their leisure time.

The three-floor project spans over 40,000 square meters of gross leasable area. Among the most visible changes will be a revitalized facade that opens the mall more fully to street level and enhances visibility and accessibility along Lacson Street, one of the city’s main commercial arteries. Inside, the mall will introduce Eat Street, a fresh food hall concept envisioned as a lively culinary destination.

The redevelopment will also include two Robinsons Movieworld VIP Cinemas and a chapel, broadening the mall’s role in the city’s social and communal life. Throughout the redevelopment, Robinsons Bacolod remains operational, allowing tenants to continue serving customers and helping sustain economic activity during the transition. Complimenting the commercial vibe of Robinsons Bacolod shopping mall is a Go Hotel and Cybergate Bacolod 2.

Together, the Dumaguete and Bacolod projects show how Robinsons Malls is approaching 2026. One that expands capacity in progressive cities. The other renews a long-established landmark for a new generation. Both reflect a view of retail shaped by local rhythms, local expectations, and the everyday ways Filipinos use shared spaces.

ROBINSONS OFFICES: EXPANDING ACCESS TO QUALITY WORKSPACES

With the recent successful inaugural of Cybergate Iloilo, Robinsons Offices is also set to expand its footprint in key regional markets through projects in Dumaguete and Davao, supporting the company’s confidence in high-growth cities outside Metro Manila. Cybergate Dumaguete will be the premier office address in the city. Located alongside the Robinsons Dumaguete Mall and Go Hotels Dumaguete, the office development will feature a new three-story office above the mall and one ground floor, delivering around 7,200 square meters of office space.

Designed with efficiency, flexibility, and inclusivity in mind, the building will feature dual lobbies, efficient floor plates, large glazed windows, spacious ramps, and roomy elevators. It also addresses the need for reliability and efficiency with backup power, strong telecoms support, modern safety systems, and sustainability features. These include energy-efficient cooling systems, water-saving fixtures, rainwater collection, and planned solar panels on the roof deck.

Strategically marking Robinsons Offices’ first foray in the city, the Dumaguete project aligns with the company’s decentralization push by supporting reverse migration and widening access to better economic opportunities in the provinces. It also positions Dumaguete more strongly as an emerging regional business center where more professionals can build careers closer to home.

In Davao, Cybergate Victoria 1 reflects a different stage of growth. As the third and newest Robinsons Offices development in Davao City, it rises on the historic site of the former Victoria Plaza, once home to Davao’s first shopping mall. The project will feature nine premium office floors supported by retail spaces and recruitment centers, and is designed to serve BPOs, IT-BPM operators, corporate offices, and high-growth enterprises.

Where Dumaguete represents a first foothold for Robinsons Offices, Davao reflects a deeper investment in an already established business hub. Cybergate Victoria 1 is expected to support high-quality job generation in the region, give companies room to expand, and strengthen Davao’s position as a major center for business and employment in Mindanao. It also carries forward the legacy of an iconic site into a new phase of urban and commercial activity.

These office developments show Robinsons Land extending premium, future-ready workspaces into regional cities where enterprise growth and local development increasingly go hand in hand. They also reflect the company’s aspiration of raising Filipino excellence to global heights by helping more professionals and businesses thrive in world-class environments across the country.

ROBINSONS HOTELS AND RESORTS: BROADENING HOSPITALITY IN NORTHERN LUZON

In the realm of hospitality, Robinsons Hotels and Resorts is broadening its reach in Northern Luzon through Grand Summit Pangasinan, the first Grand Summit property in the region. Set within the expanding Robinsons Pangasinan complex in Calasiao, the seven-story upscale hotel is envisioned as a modern landmark along the strategic Dagupan-Urdaneta Road, a gateway that connects business districts, cultural centers, and tourism destinations in the province.

Grand Summit Pangasinan will feature 100 rooms, including deluxe rooms and junior and executive suites ranging from 38 to 116 square meters. The hotel aims to provide a refined yet welcoming stay for both leisure and business travelers, with a layout and program focused on comfort, efficiency, and an elevated guest experience.

This project reflects Robinsons Land’s confidence in regional hospitality and in the rising appeal of destinations beyond the country’s traditional gateways. It also expresses a standard of service closely associated with Filipino hospitality: warm, attentive, and grounded in care.

RLX: SUPPORTING COMMERCE THROUGH LOGISTICS INFRASTRUCTURE

Under its Robinsons Logistix and Industrials (RLX) division, Robinsons Land is further strengthening logistics capacity through RLX Calamba 2C SPX, a Grade-A warehouse developed in partnership with SPX Philippines, Shopee’s logistics arm. This will be the second SPX warehouse within RLX’s Calamba logistics hub and is designed for high-volume e-commerce operations, fast-moving logistics, and sorting. The facility will feature flexible warehouse layouts, modern specifications, and future-ready infrastructure that support nationwide delivery efficiency.

The project also speaks to a larger need in the market: the growing demand for logistics infrastructure that can keep pace with the scale, speed, and global standards of e-commerce. With RLX Calamba 2C SPX, Robinsons Land is reinforcing a key logistics corridor in Luzon and supporting the infrastructure required for commerce at scale. It reflects how the company views industrial real estate as an enabler of business continuity, market reach, and stronger connections between producers, platforms, and consumers.

Known for its Grade A logistics facilities, RLX has ventured into building a new retail format to create organic growth and ecosystem synergy within Robinsons Land. The project strengthens RLX’s role as a builder of scalable, high-impact retail infrastructure while supporting Robinsons Land’s push into new standalone formats that diversify and expand recurring income streams.

The Shopwise “big box” will sit on over 7,000 sqm of land with a 5,000 sqm gross leasable area, and is slated for completion in the first half of 2027, with store opening targeted by the third quarter of 2027. This format, larger than standard Philippine supermarkets, draws from global warehouse-style retail models. It is designed for bulk purchasing, high-efficiency operations, and value-forward merchandising, making it especially relevant to growing middle-income households and small business owners.

With Shopwise Sierra Valley, RLX and Robinsons Land reinforce how Filipino-built brands can shape modern retail landscapes, supporting communities, expanding access, and enabling sustainable growth for years to come.

A SHARED DIRECTION ACROSS THE PORTFOLIO

Viewed as a whole, Robinsons Land’s pipeline presents a clear picture of where the company is headed. The various developments reflect long-term thinking anchored in local relevance and carried by confidence in regional as well as national growth.

“Our developments across malls, offices, hospitality, and logistics are guided by a shared purpose,” said Aragon-GoBio. “We are building for Filipinos in ways that strengthen our nation’s cities, expand access to opportunities, and raise the standards of what Philippine real estate can deliver.”

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