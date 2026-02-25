Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) National Director Elizer Salilig called for renewed support for fisheries conservation as he opened the 15th open fishing season for sardines in Zamboanga Peninsula earlier this month.

Addressing the fishing community in Zamboanga City recently, Mr. Salilig emphasized the need for sustainable fishing to ensure food security and protect the livelihood of local fishers in the southern peninsula.

His call followed the BFAR’s lifting of the three-month ban on sardine catching in the region’s surrounding waters, including East Sulu Sea, Basilan Strait and Sibuguey Bay. The ban was lifted on Feb. 16.

“We thank the fishing industry in Zamboanga Peninsula for upholding the three-month fishing closure, which is essential to ensure that there will be fish to catch for generations to come. Let us continue to support our fish conservation efforts and adhere to sustainable fishing practices,” Mr. Salilig said.

The BFAR chief underscored the importance of consistent regulation and enforcement of existing laws, and the cooperation of stakeholders to drive long-term growth of the fishing industry, in line with the national sustainable fishing policy under President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.

“As we kick off another open fishing season, we, your partners in government, look forward to closely collaborating with our industry partners so that fishing activities remain sustainable while also advancing your business goals. Let’s work together towards a win-win for the government, for business, for consumers, and for the environment,” he said.

At the event, Mr. Salilig secured the support of government agencies and partner institutions. These include local Zamboanga officials and district representatives, the Philippine Coast Guard, the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority, the Agriculture and Fisheries Committee, the Bangsamoro Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform (MAFAR), and the Zamboanga State College of Marine Sciences and Technology, among others.

To mark the official opening of the fishing season, officials also witnessed a ceremonial gong banging and sent off a fishing fleet to the open waters. The open fishing season will run until November.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.