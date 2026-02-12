Okada Manila has once again secured the coveted Forbes Travel Guide 5-Star rating, extending its distinction to seven consecutive years. Okada Manila remains the Philippines’ largest integrated resort awarded Forbes Travel Guide 5-Star status across the entire facility. In the same announcement, The Retreat Spa at Okada Manila earned its fourth consecutive Five-Star recognition, underscoring the resort’s continued excellence across both hospitality and wellness.

“This recognition affirms our commitment to delivering meaningful and memorable guest experiences at every touchpoint,” said Robert Scott, Vice-President for Hotel Operations at Okada Manila. “We are especially proud to be the only integrated resort in the Philippines where our spa, as well as every hotel room is Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star accredited. This reflects our unwavering dedication to consistent service excellence.”

Forbes Travel Guide conducts independent, anonymous inspections of the world’s most respected hospitality destinations, with service quality as the most critical benchmark. Maintaining a 5-Star rating year after year reflects exceptional consistency, operational discipline, and an unwavering dedication to guest satisfaction.

At Okada Manila, this distinction reflects a fully integrated guest journey — where accommodations, dining, entertainment, leisure, and wellness experiences operate seamlessly to deliver a unified 5-star standard across the resort. This experience is defined by the resort’s distinctive service philosophy, where the precision and attentiveness associated with Japanese excellence are balanced by the warmth and graciousness of Filipino hospitality.

At The Retreat Spa at Okada Manila, the Forbes Travel Guide 5-Star rating recognizes outstanding performance in bespoke service, holistic treatments, world-class facilities, and meticulous attention to detail — delivering restorative wellness experiences designed to inspire relaxation, balance, and renewal.

As Forbes Travel Guide continues to evaluate properties annually against the world’s leading hospitality brands, Okada Manila remains measured by the same international standards applied to the finest resorts globally — ensuring guests enjoy service that is consistent, reliable, and truly world-class.

Global Recognition Across Integrated Resort Excellence

Beyond its Forbes Travel Guide accolades, Okada Manila continues to earn international recognition for leadership across integrated resort hospitality. In 2025, the resort was named Best Integrated Resort Asia at the Asia Gaming Awards and received Corporate Social Responsibility of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards Asia-Pacific, highlighting its commitment to both exceptional guest experiences and responsible operations.

The resort also garnered global recognition for meetings and events excellence, receiving Best Meetings and Convention Hotel in the Philippines at the TTG Travel Awards and Philippines’ Best Incentive Hotel at the World MICE Awards. Culinary achievements were likewise celebrated, with Ginza Nagaoka earning MICHELIN Selected recognition and La Piazza receiving the Best of Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator.

Additional honors — including TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards, Booking.com guest review recognition, Best Sustainability Program awards for Okada Green Heart, and Best Poker Room in an Integrated Resort at the Inside Asian Gaming Awards — further reinforce Okada Manila’s leadership across guest satisfaction, sustainability, and gaming excellence.

Together, these recognitions affirm Okada Manila’s position as one of Asia’s leading integrated resorts, delivering exceptional experiences across hospitality, dining, events, gaming, and entertainment.

ABOUT OKADA MANILA

Okada Manila, a Forbes 5-star destination for six consecutive years in the Philippines and a Forbes VERIFIED Responsible Hospitality integrated resort, seamlessly blends unmatched hospitality, gaming, and entertainment across 30 breathtaking hectares. Known for its unique service philosophy, Okada Manila combines the warmth of Filipino hospitality with the precision of Japanese excellence, ensuring every guest feels truly special.

Guests can marvel at The Fountain, a world-renowned water choreography masterpiece, or enjoy the expansive gaming floor — the largest in the Philippines — featuring a wide array of table games and electronic gaming machines. Exclusive clubs like Perlas, Maharlika, and the VIP Club offer elite gaming experiences for discerning guests.

For families, PLAY Kids’ Club and Thrillscape provide exciting and engaging entertainment options designed to cater to both developmental and recreational needs. The Sole Retreat and the Forbes 5-star-rated The Retreat Spa offer sanctuaries promoting wellness and relaxation. Culinary delights await at over 40 dining venues, and a variety of shopping options at The Promenade ensure convenience and a premium experience at your fingertips.

Business travelers will find state-of-the-art facilities for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE), offering well-appointed spaces equipped with the latest technology. Cove Manila serves as an exclusive venue for private events, providing a stunning backdrop for special occasions under a UV-protected dome. The Okada Manila Entertainment Group (OMEG) brings world-class performances to life, enriching the vibrant entertainment landscape.

Guests can stay in one of 1,001 accommodations, each designed for comfort and sophistication. Digital innovations, including the Okada Online Casino and the Okada Manila App, make it easier than ever to enjoy the integrated resort’s offerings.

Unforgettable moments await at Okada Manila. Visit www.okadamanila.com to explore.

