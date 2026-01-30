Nationwide malls drive MSME upskilling, growth, and sustainable enterprise

Building on strong MSME momentum in 2025, SM Supermalls is entering 2026 with a renewed and sharped focus on empowering Filipino entrepreneurs, leveraging its nationwide mall network to create tangible growth opportunities for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Through its SM for MSMEs program, SM Supermalls empowered 920 new MSMEs and start-ups in 2025, with nearly 10% successfully transitioning into regular mall tenants through kiosks, counters, or in-line stores nationwide. Since its enhanced rollout in March 2024, the program has supported 2,288 unique MSMEs, providing real-world platforms where entrepreneurs can test, refine, and scale their businesses.

In 2025 alone, 28,761 MSME booth activations were mounted nationwide, driven by a growing consumer demand for locally made, experience-led products across food and beverage, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle categories.

Honoring MSME Excellence



The annual SM for MSMEs Wall of Champions recognized outstanding MSME awardees and finalists whose businesses demonstrated exemplified resilience, innovation, and community impact—serving as a tribute to Filipino entrepreneurship and its vital role in nation-building.

“The private sector has a role to play in enabling the future growth of the MSME sector,” said Steven Tan, President of SM Supermalls. “Supporting the grassroots economy is a long-term commitment we intend to uphold.”

Nation-Building Through Partnerships



From learning summits and curated markets to large scale trade fairs, SM Supermalls worked closely with key partners including the Department of Trade and Industry, Go Negosyo, media organizations, trade fair organizers, and MSME exhibitors to deliver meaningful, measurable outcomes for entrepreneurs nationwide.

According to the Department of Trade and Industry, MSMEs account for 99.63% of businesses and 66.58% of total employment in the Philippines, underscoring their critical role as the backbone of the national economy.

Major 2025 highlights included the DTI National Food Fair, Negros Trade Fair, Women Strong Trade Fair by WomenBizPH, VIYLine MSME Caravan, and the Go Negosyo MSME Summit 2025, which energized the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall with mentorship sessions and business insights, highlighted by Francis Kong’s talk, “Now and Next: The Trends in Business for MSMEs.”

Expanding Opportunities Beyond Metro Manila

Leveraging its nationwide footprint, SM Supermalls expanded regional trade fairs and themed marketplaces across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, bringing high-visibility platforms closer to local communities and advancing more inclusive, region-led growth.

Kicking Off 2026 With Strong MSME Partnerships



To start 2026, SM Supermalls—together with government agencies, media partners, and trade fair organizers, will host and support a new slate of MSM focused events.

DTI Region IV-A Coco Festival Food Fair

January 14–20, 2026 | SM City San Pablo

Featuring coconut-based products and local delicacies from MSMEs in Region IV-A.

Philstar Nakakalokal Bazaar

January 16–18| SM Seaside City Cebu

Showcasing homegrown food, fashion, crafts, and lifestyle brands from the Visayas and the Cordillera region, highlighting locally made MSME products.

The Silk Events Bazaar (upcoming)

January 28–February 10, 2026 | SM La Union

A curated lifestyle and artisan market offering MSMEs extended exposure in a tourism-driven destination

As SM Supermalls moves into 2026, SM for MSMEs continues to evolve as a scalable growth platform—transforming participation into opportunity, and opportunity into sustainable enterprise for Filipino entrepreneurs nationwide.

