Globe Telecom, the number one mobile network operator in the Philippines, is the first to market Starlink’s Direct to Cell (DTC) satellite service in the country and Southeast Asia, and the second in Asia. Starting this year, the historic breakthrough service will allow Filipinos with standard LTE mobile phones to access mobile services such as essential data that offers video, voice and messaging through apps, and text messaging, wherever there is a view of the sky. This historic launch, as witnessed by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., is set to transform connectivity in areas where terrestrial coverage is unavailable or difficult to deploy, especially in an archipelagic country comprising over 7,600 islands.

This landmark initiative reflects Globe’s continuing commitment to invest in technologies to support the government’s objective to bring connectivity to all Filipinos. By leveraging Starlink’s constellation of over 650 low-Earth orbit satellites, Globe will help address mobile coverage gaps across geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs), providing access to digital government services through the eGov App. This technology also makes universal mobile connectivity a disaster resiliency essential to ensure that no Filipino is left offline during times of natural disasters. The service is designed to complement existing terrestrial infrastructure, serving as a resilient backup layer when conventional signals cannot reach users.

The satellite-to-mobile service works with standard LTE phones, thus serving the underserved communities and the remaining 4% of the Filipino population who live in areas without any terrestrial coverage. Communities in rural and maritime areas will gain more reliable access to mobile connectivity, supporting communication and digital inclusion. In times of extreme weather or natural disasters, DTC will help maintain essential communication for affected individuals and first responders, strengthening national resilience and supporting business continuity.

“This partnership with Starlink marks a historic step in our mission to build a digital inclusive nation,” said Carl Cruz, President and CEO at Globe. “Connectivity is no longer a privilege — it is a lifeline and a modern‑day utility that fuels individual opportunity and national economic progress. By extending mobile reach through satellite technology, we are ensuring that every Filipino, whether in bustling cities or in the most remote barangays, has access to essential communication. More than using advanced technology, the partnership is about inclusivity, resilience, and giving every citizen the opportunity to thrive in the digital age.”

Starlink’s Direct to Cell service is a satellite-to-mobile wireless service launched by SpaceX that gives connectivity in remote areas where traditional terrestrial service isn’t available, requiring only an LTE phone and a view of the sky. Acting like a cell tower in space, Starlink satellites connect seamlessly across the Starlink network over lasers to any point on the globe, enabling network integration similar to a standard roaming partner. Already connecting more than 12 million customers across 22 countries in six continents, Starlink’s DTC has proven vital in emergencies, delivering millions of SMS messages and Wireless Emergency Alerts when terrestrial networks were down.

Starlink is the world’s largest 4G/LTE coverage provider and partners with Mobile Network Operators all over the world. With Globe as its partner in the Philippines, Starlink Direct to Cell will empower Filipino households, businesses, and communities with accessible, consistent connectivity. This collaboration underscores Globe’s vision of a more connected Philippines where every individual has access to essential communication, regardless of location or circumstance.

