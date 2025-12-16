Pag-IBIG Fund held the yearend grand draws of its One-Plus-One Raffle Promo and Multi-Purpose Loan (MPL) Loan-to-Win Raffle Promo on Dec. 16 in Makati City, with winners receiving prizes of up to P500,000.

Pag-IBIG Fund’s One-Plus-One Raffle Promo helped expand Pag-IBIG Fund membership, including among overseas Filipino workers and informal sector workers, while the MPL Loan-to-Win Raffle Promo rewarded members who turned to Pag-IBIG Fund’s cash loan for their financial needs. The initiatives form part of the agency’s efforts to deliver on the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to ensure that more Filipino workers, including those in the informal sector, have a fair opportunity to own a home and secure a stable future.

The One-Plus-One Raffle Promo, which began in January, encouraged active members to become PagIBIGfluencers and invite nonmembers to register with the agency, or inactive members to reactivate their membership, supporting wider access to the agency’s savings and housing programs. Earlier draws produced winners among PagIBIGfluencers and their referred “plus ones,” culminating in the yearend grand draw.

The MPL Loan-to-Win Raffle Promo, for its part, began in February and covered eligible members who took out a Pag-IBIG Multi-Purpose Loan, a short-term cash loan that can help pay for medical expenses, education, small business capital and household needs. Eligible borrowers received one raffle entry for each approved loan, with additional entries for loans applied for online via Virtual Pag-IBIG, first-time MPL borrowers and loans worth more than P50,000.

The One-Plus-One Grand Draw produced three winning pairs for the promo’s top prizes, with one pair receiving P500,000 each, one pair receiving P250,000 each and one pair receiving P100,000 each. The draw also produced 30 “plus ones” and 30 PagIBIGfluencers who won P10,000 consolation prizes each.The MPL Loan-to-Win Grand Draw produced 24 winners, with four receiving P50,000, four receiving P40,000 and 16 receiving P30,000, while 80 other MPL borrowers won P10,000 as consolation prizes.

The winners in the yearend draws joined the 756 winners of the MPL promo and 94 winners of the One-Plus-One promo in earlier draws. Details on winners and prize claiming are available on the Pag-IBIG Fund website and official Facebook page.

