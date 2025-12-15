A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS), a 150-year-old American brand and a global leader in water heating and water treatment solutions, continues to expand its presence in the Philippines, a market it has served for 26 years since 1999.

Founded in 1874, A. O. Smith began as a small machine shop in Milwaukee and has since evolved into one of the world’s most respected names in water heating technology. Its long-standing heritage is built on engineering innovation, reliability, and superior product performance. Today, A. O. Smith employs more than 12,700 individuals across operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, India, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands, with a broad product portfolio that includes water heating products, water treatment products, and air purifiers. A. O. Smith’s products are marketed in more than 60 countries around the world.

In the Philippines, A. O. Smith’s advanced water heating systems play a vital role across industries such as manufacturing, food service, hospitality, resorts, condominiums, and residential developments. The brand is trusted by discerning Filipino consumers as well as high-end hotels, resorts, and prominent builders nationwide for its durability, reliability, and consistent output. Amici has been distributing A. O. Smith premium storage water heaters in the Philippines since 1999.

As a global leader, A. O. Smith continues to invest in product innovation and manufacturing expansion to meet increasing demand. The company recently announced the opening of a “new Product Development Center (PDC) in Lebanon, Tennessee, a 60,000-square-foot state-of-the-art research and development facility,” reflecting the company’s commitment to innovation.

In the Philippines, A. O. Smith’s operations are fully supported by Amici Mercantile, its authorized distributor. Amici has been distributing A. O. Smith premium storage water heaters in the Philippines since 1999, including a wide range of hybrid heat pump heaters — a renewable energy solution for efficient water heating. Amici operates from its head office at Mayon Corporate Center, 60 Mayon St., Quezon City, 1114 Metro Manila, ensuring dependable product availability and superior technical support nationwide.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

