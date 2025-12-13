The 12th Globe Media Excellence Awards (GMEA@12) recognized 15 journalists and digital storytellers whose work brought important community issues to wider public attention and showed how technology and local initiatives influence daily life across the regions.

Guided by the theme “#DigitallyForward: One Barangay at a Time,” this year’s program centered on the role of regional media in amplifying stories on expanding access to technology, helping families reach their aspirations, and contributing to national development.

“We honor journalists and creators who capture how digital tools open doors for families, workers, and communities,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe Group Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer. “The rapid move into digital spaces shows how ready Filipinos are to embrace change. Through GMEA@12, we reaffirm our commitment to bringing technology closer to every home so people can pursue new paths and strengthen the bonds that drive progress.”

The GMEA@12 winners are:

INTEGRATED NEWS CATEGORY

Radio News Report of the Year

First place went to John Paul Hervas of Radyo Pilipinas Iloilo, who reported on DTI’s assistance to the online businesses of Guimaras MSMEs. Rowena Capistrano of DYRF 1215 Cebu placed second for a story on barangay service delivery. Sheila Gravinez of DYMR Radyo Pilipinas Cebu took the third spot for a feature on farmers shifting to digital selling.

TV News Report of the Year

Jaira Mae Mondez-Alis of PTV Davao won first and second place for a feature on a DICT livelihood beneficiary and a report on Davao City’s aerial patrol effort, respectively. Queenie Grace Joligon of MyTV Cebu placed third for covering an invention developed from waste materials.

Online News Report of the Year

Morexette Marie Erram of CDN Digital topped the category with a report on Cebu City’s flooding concerns and also ranked third for another flooding-related piece. Jonnavie Villa of Cebu’s The Freeman placed second for a story on teacher migration.

Photo of the Year

Alan Tangcawan of MyTV Cebu’s images of flood aftermath and monsoon impact placed first and second place, respectively. Ralph Lawrence Llemit of SunStar Davao earned third for a portrait of a barefoot father and daughter walking through rain and flood.

DIGITAL STORYTELLING CATEGORY

Best Blog Post

Mars Mosqueda Jr. of BusinessNews.ph (Cebu) won first place for a piece on digitalizing sari-sari store operations and second for a feature on solar-powered water access. Third place was secured by Cebu-based blogger Marjorie Maano of Dakilanglaagan, who wrote about Piso WiFi use.

Best Social Media Video

ABS-CBN News’ Annie Fe Perez-Gallardo earned first place for a story on animal population control in Cebu City and third for a video on mangrove protection. Joanne Clarisse Espinosa of MyTV Cebu placed second for documenting a market vendor’s waste-fuel invention.

SPECIAL AWARDS

Newsmaker of the Year was awarded to Mildred Galarpe, Editor-in-Chief of Cebu’s SunStar Publishing Inc. while Editor of the Year was presented to Cristina Alivio of SunStar Davao.

The Globe of Good Story of the Year went to Queenie Grace Joligon of MyTV Cebu for “Paglaum Gikan Sa Basura: Ang Imbensyon ni Benito,” her feature on Benito Samson and his diesel-from-plastic invention. Samson’s group, Carbonhanong Alyansa, was also named the Featured Community and granted P20,000.

All first and second place winners will receive cash prizes and an UNOSINOTRA GMEA@12 trophy made with casted sawdust composites, organic corn-based filament and biodegradable polymer sourced from renewable corn starch, demonstrating Globe’s commitment to circular practices. Third place awardees will receive cash prizes and certificates.

GMEA@12 continues to reflect Globe’s three sustainability pillars: Digital Enablement and Inclusion, Societal Well-being, and Climate Action. The recognized stories promote access to technology, support community development, and champion bold action on climate resilience and environmental protection.

To learn more, visit www.globe.com.ph/globe-media-excellence-awards.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.