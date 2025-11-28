According to the City Environment Office (CENRO), Iloilo City, home to nearly half a million residents, faces a growing waste crisis, generating more than 314 metric tons of waste daily — nearly 40% of which is plastic1. To address this urgent challenge, Coca-Cola Foundation Philippines, Inc. (CCFPI), Central Philippine University (CPU), and the Iloilo City Government have launched Project AGUBAY, a first of its kind data-driven Solid Waste Management Information System (SWM-IS) covering 180 barangays.

The project’s name, AGUBAY — derived from the Ilonggo word meaning “to support, to guide, to help” — also stands for Awareness, Guidance, Unity, Biodiversity, Action, and Yield. This reflects its mission of empowering communities with tools and knowledge to create more sustainable waste solutions.

Addressing Iloilo City’s waste challenge

Iloilo City’s waterways and coastal areas have long been vulnerable to plastic pollution, worsened by the surge in single-use plastics during the COVID-19 pandemic. With nearly half a million residents across 180 barangays, including 26 situated in riverine and coastal areas, inefficient collection systems and non-functional material recovery facilities (MRFs) have left waterways vulnerable to pollution.

“This project aims to ensure no barangay is left behind in the city’s fight against waste,” said Cecile Alcantara, President of Coca-Cola Foundation Philippines, Inc. “By investing in digital tools and community empowerment, Project AGUBAY shows how collaboration between business, academia, and local government can turn sustainability goals into real, on-the-ground progress.”

Smarter, Faster Waste Solutions

At the heart of Project AGUBAY is the Solid Waste Management Information System (SWM-IS) — a centralized digital platform that generates real-time reports to help barangays and the city government:

Formulate and update Barangay Ecological Solid Waste Management (BESWM) Programs in 152 barangays.

Build a centralized SWM database for stronger city-wide monitoring and governance.

Deploy Barangay Material Recovery System (BMRS) equipment to improve segregation, collection, and diversion.

Train barangay leaders and city stakeholders in implementing sustainable waste solutions.

“Each barangay has unique waste challenges. With real-time data, we can design solutions that truly fit community needs — saving time, resources, and strengthening accountability,” said Dr. Mary O’ Penetrante, Project Team Lead from CPU.

Empowering Communities, Strengthening Partnerships

Through the SWM-IS, barangay officials are now equipped to track and electronically report their waste management programs, while the City General Services Office can respond more quickly to barangay needs. This digital shift promotes stronger accountability, transparency, and collaboration across the city.

With the new system in place, Iloilo’s General Services Office can respond more effectively to barangay needs, while barangays themselves are empowered to draft, update, and electronically report their waste management programs. The result is a stronger partnership between barangays and the city, promoting accountability and scalability for future adoption.

Beyond Iloilo: A Model for Other Cities

Project AGUBAY expects to be turned over to the Iloilo City Government by January 2026, to help ensure sustainability beyond the grant period. Its potential success could pave the way for adoption in other cities, especially as barangays improve digital literacy and adapt the system to their local contexts.

“This program demonstrates Coca-Cola Foundation Philippines, Inc.’s commitment to collective action to support improved collection and recycling infrastructure, such as working with local barangays to better understand how we can improve waste collection, sorting and recycling.”

For more on Coca-Cola’s sustainability initiatives, visit https://www.coca-cola.com/ph/en/brands/coca-cola/sustainability.

1City Environment Office (CENRO), Report on Iloilo City Ecological Solid Waste Management Strategic Plan for 2017-2026: Iloilo City, 2017, p.3.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.