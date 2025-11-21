30 years ago, a small team with a big vision set out to redefine healthcare in the Philippines. From its humble beginnings in 1995 with just 10 employees, Intellicare has become the country’s preeminent health maintenance organization (HMO), serving over 1.2 million members and more than 3,000 corporate accounts nationwide.

As Intellicare marks its 30th anniversary, it reflects on a legacy built on values that continue to ripple across families, organizations, communities, and the nation, such as integrity, honesty, fairness, hard work, and an enduring sense of humanity.

“Intellicare was born out of care for life beyond one’s own. That pebble of care has rippled outward for three decades — touching lives, strengthening organizations and communities, and shaping a healthier Philippines,” Intellicare Chairman Mario M. Silos said.

FROM NOBLE VISION TO STRONG LEADERSHIP

Intellicare was founded on Nov. 21, 1995 by Chairman Mario M. Silos, who believed that genuine care should begin within the organization. This principle became the cornerstone of Intellicare’s mission to make quality healthcare efficient, accessible, affordable, and compassionate.

In 2003, the brand name Intellicare was officially adopted, ushering in a new era of growth. Seven years later, Intellicare had achieved a 90% client retention rate, a record that continues today and a clear reflection of trust and service excellence. By 2016, membership surpassed the 1-million mark, cementing Intellicare’s position as one of the top HMOs.

Today, Intellicare operates with a nationwide network of over 2,400 accredited hospitals and clinics and 69,000 multi-affiliations with medical professionals, ensuring comprehensive care for members across key provinces and regions. The company is also duly licensed by the Insurance Commission with an authorized capital stock of ₱1 billion, ensuring financial stability and the capacity to serve its clientele.

Intellicare’s strength lies in both its personalized service delivered with integrity and its strong corporate governance framework, which ensures transparency, ethical conduct, and compliance with regulatory standards.

The company also champions environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles, aligning operations with sustainability goals. From digital transformation that reduces paper waste to community health programs under its CSR brand H.E.A.L.S, Intellicare is committed to creating long-term value for stakeholders and society.

A testament to its commitment to maintaining the highest standards in data security and privacy is Intellicare’s ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for Information Security, Cybersecurity, and Privacy Protection, which the company proudly obtained in 2025.

IMPACTFUL, TANGIBLE CARE

Intellicare’s impact goes far beyond its members. By ensuring access to quality healthcare through its accredited hospitals, clinics, and doctors, Intellicare helps sustain the healthcare ecosystem and supports medical practitioners and institutions nationwide. This creates a virtuous cycle of healthy employees leading to healthy organizations, families, communities, and ultimately, a healthier nation.

Intellicare also advocates for preventive care and wellness by adopting a more holistic approach that includes wellness programs, strategic partnerships, and digital innovations, such as the AGORA app, making Intellicare services more accessible and member experiences more seamless.

Intellicare’s story is best told through the voices of those it serves. Every expression of gratitude fills hearts and reaffirms the organization’s nobility of purpose. Whether it’s providing relief and support in times of need, delivering professionalism with a personal touch, going above and beyond the call of duty, treating someone like family, or simply showing empathy because it is the most human thing to do, each of these acts reflects the true essence of Intellicare.

To honor these moments, Intellicare introduced the Circle of Care series, a collection of real experiences that remind everyone why the organization exists. Each story creates ripples that touch lives, families, and communities, proving that care is not just a service, but a commitment that transforms.

In addition to supporting its members, Intellicare is acknowledged by its medical network for being a reliable partner in advancing sustainability and meeting its obligations responsibly.

CARING FORWARD

As Intellicare celebrates 30 years of leadership, its mission remains clear: to lead the ripple of care — creating healthier workplaces, families, communities, and a stronger nation. With a foundation built on compassion and a vision powered by innovation, Intellicare is poised to continue transforming healthcare for generations to come.

Looking ahead, Intellicare is embracing data-driven, digital innovations for outcome-based health management.

Intellicare is enhancing provider and member support through a dedicated helpline for affiliated doctors and the rollout of Print-on-Demand kiosks in identified accredited facilities for quick Referral Control Sheet printing. It is also embracing AI-powered tools and upgrading systems to streamline internal processes, improve manpower efficiency, and enhance member experience. Health management programs are expanded to focus on preventing and managing lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.

“In the last 30 years — and in the years ahead — Intellicare remains steadfast in our commitment to integrity and sustainable healthcare management,” says Jeremy G. Matti, president of Intellicare. “Our integrity in what we do enables us to deliver high-quality and sustainable healthcare to employees and their families, ensuring access and financial security for Filipino households.”

